Local organizations benefit from service day

LYNN — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts employees will include two local organizations, The Food Project and Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, in their annual day of service today.

Fanning out from Springfield to South Yarmouth, the volunteers will lend helping hands to 55 nonprofit organizations in 33 communities.

They will help out The Food Project by harvesting and sorting thousands of pounds of produce to donate to local hunger relief organizations.

Volunteers will aid the Coalition for the Homeless by sanding, painting, and beautifying furniture and sorting and preparing donated clothing.

More than 3,200 volunteers will take part in today’s service projects. Amy McHugh, Blue Cross director of media relations, said the service day’s goal is to improve access to healthy living programming and initiatives by participating in service projects like harvesting fresh produce to donate to local food pantries, creating a new outdoor play space and raised garden beds for Boys & Girls Club members, and chopping and preparing fresh meals for critically ill patients.

“Blue Cross is committed not only to our members but to improving the health of all Massachusetts residents,” McHugh said.

In addition to volunteer support, each Service Day nonprofit partner will receive a $5,000 grant for materials to assist in their efforts. Coupled with the 23,000 volunteer hours Blue Cross associate will contribute, the grants bring the total 2017 community contribution on Service Day upwards of $1 million.