La Familia suspect is arrested

LYNN — A 27-year-old Salem man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 5 armed robbery at La Familia Market.

Joshua Dixon was charged with armed robbery, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and unlawful possession of ammo without a firearm identification card. He was arrested on Sept. 9.

Dixon is accused of robbing the 602 Summer St. market at gunpoint — police had responded and learned that a man had entered the store, pointed a handgun at the 40-year-old female clerk and demanded money. The suspect came around the counter, took cash from the register and some cigarettes and then fled.

His arrest stemmed from detectives working the investigation who were canvassing the area of the robbery. Police saw a man walking by, who turned out to be Dixon, who matched the suspect’s description. Additional surveillance from the area and help from witnesses led to his identification from the robbery, Kmiec said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Dixon and a search warrant for a Murphy Avenue residence, where he was staying, which is in the Summer Street area. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, Kmiec said.