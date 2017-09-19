High School Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY
Boys Soccer
Gr. Lawrence at Saugus (4)
Greater Lawrence at Tech (4)
Lynnfield at Newburyport (3:45)
Mald. Cath. at Cath. Mem. (7)
New Mission at Winthrop (4)
Peabody a Beverly (4)
St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)
Cross Country
Classical at Malden (4)
English at Everett (4)
Gloucester at Danvers (4)
Mystic Valley at Chelsea (4)
Peabody at Revere (4)
Salem at Somerville (4)
Field Hockey
Revere at Saugus (4)
Girls Soccer
Arl. Cath. at Fenwick (3:30)
Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (6)
English at E. Boston (4)
Newburyport at Lynnfield (3:45)
Golf
Marblehead at Gloucester (3:45)
Medford at Beverly (3:45)
Revere at Classical (4)
Somerville at Peabody (4)
St. John’s(S) at St. John’s (D) (3:15)
Volleyball
Fenwick at Williams (5:30)
Lynnfield at Masco (5:30)
Swampscott at Revere (5:15)
Winchester at Medford (5:30)
Winthrop at Peabody (5:30)
THURSDAY
Boys Soccer
Classical at Medford (4)
St. John’s at Danvers (6:30)
Tech at Mystic Valley (4)
Field Hockey
Fenwick at Danvers (TBA)
Pentucket at Lynnfield (3:45)
Football
Gr. Lowell at KIPP (7)
Girls Soccer
Malden at Somerville (4)
Medford at Saugus (4)
Golf
BC High at Mald. Cath. (2:30)
Lynnfield at Masco (3)
Malden at English (3:15)
Peabody at Medford (4)
Saugus at Winthrop (4)
Somerville at Danvers (3:45)
Spellman at Fenwick (3)
St. Mary’s at Williams (3)
Swampscott at Gloucester (4)
Volleyball
Danvers at Beverly (5:30)
Gr. Lawrence at Tech (5:30)
Malden at Everett (5)
Mystic Valley at Shawsheen (5:30)
Salem at Classial (5:15)
Saugus at English (5:30)