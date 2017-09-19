High School Sports Schedule

BREAKING: Search is on for missing kayaker in Saugus
WEDNESDAY

Boys Soccer

Gr. Lawrence at Saugus (4)

Greater Lawrence at Tech (4)

Lynnfield at Newburyport (3:45)

Mald. Cath. at Cath. Mem. (7)

New Mission at Winthrop (4)

Peabody a Beverly (4)

St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)

Cross Country

Classical at Malden (4)

English at Everett (4)

Gloucester at Danvers (4)

Mystic Valley at Chelsea (4)

Peabody at Revere (4)

Salem at Somerville (4)

Field Hockey

Revere at Saugus (4)

Girls Soccer

Arl. Cath. at Fenwick (3:30)

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (6)

English at E. Boston (4)

Newburyport at Lynnfield (3:45)

Golf

Marblehead at Gloucester (3:45)

Medford at Beverly (3:45)

Revere at Classical (4)

Somerville at Peabody (4)

St. John’s(S) at St. John’s (D) (3:15)

Volleyball

Fenwick at Williams (5:30)

Lynnfield at Masco (5:30)

Swampscott at Revere (5:15)

Winchester at Medford (5:30)

Winthrop at Peabody (5:30)

THURSDAY

Boys Soccer

Classical at Medford (4)

St. John’s at Danvers (6:30)

Tech at Mystic Valley (4)

Field Hockey

Fenwick at Danvers (TBA)

Pentucket at Lynnfield (3:45)

Football

Gr. Lowell at KIPP (7)

Girls Soccer

Malden at Somerville (4)

Medford at Saugus (4)

Golf

BC High at Mald. Cath. (2:30)

Lynnfield at Masco (3)

Malden at English (3:15)

Peabody at Medford (4)

Saugus at Winthrop (4)

Somerville at Danvers (3:45)

Spellman at Fenwick (3)

St. Mary’s at Williams (3)

Swampscott at Gloucester (4)

Volleyball

Danvers at Beverly (5:30)

Gr. Lawrence at Tech (5:30)

Malden at Everett (5)

Mystic Valley at Shawsheen (5:30)

Salem at Classial (5:15)

Saugus at English (5:30)

