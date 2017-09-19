Gonzalez’s hat trick leads Panthers to win

LYNN– A tough test awaited the KIPP Academy boys soccer team on Tuesday evening as the Panthers hosted Pioneer Charter II at Manning Field.

The Panthers, which dropped their season opener last week, were searching for a bounce back victory. Behind a hat trick performance from junior midfielder/defender Wellington Gonzalez, the Panthers rolled to a 4-1 win over the Pirates.

“Wellington’s new to the team,” KIPP coach Zach Trotsky said. “He started a few weeks ago, he just transferred in. He brings a lot of positive energy to the team. He’s a great addition to our team, the guys have taken him right in.”

Both teams missed a handful of chances to get on the scoreboard in the early minutes of the first half. The Panthers finally broke through for a score when Gonzalez found the back of the net in the 23rd minute. KIPP held its 1-0 lead at the half.

“It’s better to play with a lead,” Trotsky said. “However, I feel that Pioneer played better than us in that first half. We told our guys that at halftime. I thought we should’ve had more goals on the scoreboard but I’ll always take the lead.”

Both teams kept one another off the scoreboard early on in the second half, until KIPP padded its lead in the 54th minute. This time it was junior forward Aubrey Connors who played hero for the Panthers, making it a 2-0 advantage. Gonzalez scored his second goal of the evening two minutes later to put KIPP in the driver’s seat at 3-0.

“We just played with a lot of energy and maintained possession on their end of the field,” Trotsky said. “The boys were listening and keeping the ball in front. We got two people to convert with goals.”

The Pirates avoided the shutout with a goal in the 70th minute but KIPP walked away with the 4-1 win, as Gonzalez scored for the third time in the closing minutes to secure seal the victory.

“We really showed our hustle and enthusiasm in the second half with our movement of the ball,” Trotsky said. “We became more aggressive. Our defense was a great collaborative unit led by Wellington, Kevin Palma and Ahmed Srour. They stayed with each other all game and helped each other with positioning. That reflected to the forwards.”

Starting goalie Chris Rodriguez, a junior, finished the evening with five saves. Junior Osahon Airewele replaced Rodriguez in the second half and preserved the win.

With the victory, the Panthers improve to 1-1 on the season.

“We played with a lot of energy and passion in our first game,” Trotsky said. “I challenged them to play with even more of that tonight. The first half wasn’t so great but we responded in the second half and the scoreboard shows it.”

The Panthers face a quick turnaround, as they’re back in action today when they visit the Pirates for a rematch.