Swampscott takes a step back in time

SWAMPSCOTT — Town officials are inviting residents to take a step back in time at White Court, one of Swampscott’s historic summer estates.

White Court, a 28-room, oceanfront mansion located at 35 Littles Point Road, served as the “Summer White House,” of President Calvin Coolidge, and was designed by renowned Boston architect, Arthur Little.

The “Welcome to White Court” community event will be Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. It will be a free celebration of history, culture, and tradition, as part of Essex Heritage’s Trails & Sails program, which features 150 free events over two weekends and celebrates the rich variety of historic, cultural and natural resources in the Essex National Heritage area.

White Court guests will be treated to a show of 1920s-era antique cars, historic memorabilia and talks from the President Coolidge Foundation, family games and activities, refreshments and music. There will be parking on site, restrooms and wheelchair accommodations.

“The town of Swampscott extends this opportunity to residents, as well as historic and cultural enthusiasts to be our guests, and to experience the beauty and history that makes White Court one of Swampscott’s and Essex County’s remaining grand dames,” town officials said in a statement.

The event is also a lead-in to the Swampscott Public Library’s 100th birthday celebration, which will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Town Lawn.