Stantec design firm chosen to design rail trail in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT — Stantec has been selected as the design firm to advance the town’s plans for the construction of a rail trail.

Stantec, a Burlington-based firm, was one of three finalists that recently presented proposals to the Board of Selectmen. The other two finalists were BSC Group and Howard Stein Hudson.

Nine design firms had presented project proposals in response to the town’s Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process in July.

Stantec’s tentative timeline includes submission of a preliminary design to the town next April, a final design by June or July and developing bid documents in July or August, according to their presentation.

Stantec’s work includes more than 500 miles of trails planned, designed and constructed throughout the Northeast, with 18 current rail trails under design or in construction, according to Stantec associate John Hendrickson.

“We’re full-time rail trail people,” Hendrickson said.

Selectman Peter Spellios was in strong support of Stantec, as he found their focus on bike trails “really compelling.’

Stantec was not the recommendation of Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald, who advocated for Howard Stein Hudson, based on their public engagement, right of way and preliminary design plans.

In May, Town Meeting approved allocating $850,000 for the design and engineering of the trail location within the National Grid Corridor, as well as the legal fees and costs for acquisition of easement rights. The vote was upheld during a town-wide special election a month later.

The two-plus mile 10-foot wide trail will run from Swampscott Train Station to the Marblehead line at Seaview Avenue, connecting with the Marblehead Rail Trail, which also links to trails in Salem.

The trail has divided residents, with opponents, including many abutters to the path, expressing anger with the possibility of land taken by eminent domain and the cost.