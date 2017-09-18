After spike, gas prices are slowly dropping in Mass.

If it feels like you paid more for gas these last few weeks, it’s because you did. But there may be some relief in the coming days.

The state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.71 as of Monday. That’s down two cents from last week, but still a whopping 37 cents above the price of a gallon this time last month.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma are to blame for the spike and sticky high prices, according to AAA. Now that Texas and Florida are starting to recover, the price of gas is expected to drop.

“Gas prices are dropping as the situation with refineries, pipelines and gasoline deliveries is positively progressing,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “It looks like pump prices will continue on this declining trend into the coming weeks as the regions affected by Irma and Harvey resume normal operations.”