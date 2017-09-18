School Roundup: Spartans keep on rolling

The St. Mary’s boys soccer team continued its winning ways on Monday evening, taking down Arlington Catholic, 5-0, at Manning Field. Chris Garcia led the way with two goals, while Joseph Thongsithavong had one goal and two assists. Nolan Perez and Nick Pappas also scored goals in the win, while Olu George and Matt Connolly had assists. Senior captain goalkeeper Richie Mateo recorded his fourth shutout of the year.

“We did a good job on both sides of the ball today,” said St. Mary’s coach Mike D’Agostino. “Defensively we pressured the ball and only allowed one or two shots, and on offense we grabbed the momentum and ran with it from the beginning. It was a very solid performance by us.”

The win puts the Spartans at 6-0 on the young season, and D’Agostino thinks the team is hitting its stride.

“We’ve got a lot of talent here and everyone plays hard,” said D’Agostino. “So it’s very exciting at this point and we should be able to continue this. Hopefully we can keep riding the momentum throughout the rest of the season.”

BOYS SOCCER

Fenwick 2, Spellman 2

Fenwick got off to a hot start, but the Cardinals rallied to forge the tie.

Brian Harrington scored for the Crusaders only 20 seconds into the game, assisted by John Mahoney. The Crusaders got goal No. 2 from Anthony Capo, again with Mahoney assisting.

However, in the second half it was all Spellman, with Zach Looney and Carlo Alves scoring.

Coach Stephen Harris said Capo played well defensively and Mahoney and Harrington played well together, “both creating several chances offensively.”

GIRLS SOCCER

Classical 6, Revere 1

Six separate Rams scored as Classical raised its record to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Northeastern Conference.

Abbey Ierardi, Fatima Girdia, Chloe Kebreau, Isabel McGaughey, Sydney Spiess and Julia Jordan all had goals for the Rams

“It was a well-played game by us,” said coach Mark Ierardi. “It was nice to see us put some goals in the net too, as we haven’t been able to do much of that.”

St. Mary’s 1, Arlington Catholic 1

Jenna Foley scored the lone goal for the Spartans on an assist from Mia Nikolakopoulos.

St. Mary’s (3-1-1) will go up against Austin Prep tomorrow afternoon.

VOLLEYBALL

Lynn Tech 3, Innovation Academy 0

The Tigers earned the win with set scores of 25-18, 27-25 and 25-21. Luna DaVila and Kengeraliz Carrasquillo played well in the win.

Tech will take on Mystic Valley this afternoon.

Marblehead 3, Somerville 0

Marblehead played very well in its match on Monday afternoon, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-2, 25-14. Katie Knight had a solid game with eight kills, while Lizzie Myers had four kills and five blocks. Elisa Garel had six aces.

The Magicians (4-1) will take on Danvers this evening.

GOLF

St. Mary’s 187, Lowell Cath. 166

The 5-0 Spartans rode the Emmerich brothers to the win. Christian finished with 32 points while Aiden had 29.

Also scoring well for St. Mary’s were Luke Smith (28), Luke Sargent (25), Owen McGuire (25), Chris Fioravanti (24) and Kevin McMullan (24).

St. Mary’s is back at Gannon today against Malden Catholic.

Lynn Classical 45, Everett 18

Classical is now 4-2 on the year after a solid performance at Mount Hood Golf Club on Monday afternoon. Andrew Patrie, Shawn Finnegan, Kyle McCarthy and Brett Bucklin all played well in the win.

The Rams will host Revere on Wednesday at Gannon Golf Course.

Salem 49 1/2, Saugus 22 1/2

The Witches improved to 5-1. Nick Angeramo won his match 6½-2½, followed by Tom Harrington, 7½-1½; Ethan Doyle, 5½-3½; Ryan Farley, 7-2; Troy Zipper, 6-3;

Tim Farley, 6½-2½; Clayton Duffin 6-3.

FIELD HOCKEY

Marblehead 2, Swampscott 0

Marblehead got goals from Caroline Driscoll and Cricket Thompkins, while Hadley Carlton added an assist in the win.

The Magicians (4-0) will have a full week off before taking on Peabody next Tuesday afternoon.