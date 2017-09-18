Saugus gets a new pair of principals

SAUGUS — There’s a new administrative team running the Belmonte Middle School this year.

Myra Monto, who has worked as a teacher and vice principal at the school for the past 25 years, is the new principal. Maureen Lueke has been hired as the new vice principal.

“It has been a wonderful experience so far and I consider it a tremendous privilege to be in this position,” said Lueke. “Education is my passion and working with the students of Saugus is what I love to do.”

In addition to the changes at the middle school, Kimberly Politano has been hired as the assistant principal at Saugus High School. Politano said she is looking forward to being a part of the new school project and moving the district forward.

Monto, a lifelong Saugus resident, said she, her husband, their children, and her parents all went through the Saugus Public School system.

“I will work to make this year successful for both our teachers and our students, following the mission of Saugus Public Schools,” she said. “I believe in collaboration, teamwork and building consensus to achieve our goals.”

Superintendent Dr. David DeRuosi said he was happy with the new team.

“They’re confident,” he said. “They know what they are doing and if they don’t, they have the courage to ask. That’s what we want our kids to learn to do and our teachers to do. We’re moving in the right direction.”