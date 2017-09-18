Revere has big plans for the former Papa Gino’s site on Squire Road

REVERE — The shuttered Papa Gino’s on Squire Road will soon be delivering hotel rooms.

More than two years after closing, the pizzeria will be demolished and replaced with a five-story, 100-room La Quinta Inns & Suites.

The Texas-based owner, operator and franchisor of hotel rooms in the $100-$200 price range plans to open in the spring of 2019.

“They were obviously attracted to proximity to the airport and all the other things Revere has to offer,” said Robert O’Brien, the city’s director of Economic Development. “We expect the existing building will be demolished in the next few weeks and then they will begin construction.”

In 2016, the one-acre Papa Gino’s parcel was sold to Jewel Saeed and Baldevbhai Patel for $1.5 million.

La Quinta’s portfolio consists of 885 properties representing more than 87,000 rooms in 48 states and in Canada, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia.

The chain will face competition from a handful of other Revere hotels including Four Points by Sheraton Boston Logan Airport on Squire Road, Rodeway Inn Logan International Airport and West Comfort Inn & Suites Logan International Airport on American Legion Highway, and Hampton Inn Boston-Logan Airport on Lee Burbank Highway.