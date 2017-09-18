POLICE LOG: 9-19-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Mayya Shoykhet, 29, of 10 Farrar St., was arrested on warrant charges of trespassing and unnatural act at 7:53 p.m. Sunday.

Precious Thompson, of 31 Broad St., was arrested on a warrant charge of threat to commit a crime at 10:38 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:46 p.m. Sunday on Lynnway; at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 111 Commercial St.; at 7:09 p.m. Sunday at 677 Boston St.; at 7:14 p.m. Sunday at 7-Eleven at 9 Austin Square; at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at AL Prime Energy at 937 Western Ave.; at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at Centro Liquors at 395 Essex St.; at 2:41 a.m. Monday at Chestnut and Maple streets; at 7:11 a.m. Monday at 22 Falls St.; at 7:58 a.m. Monday at Commercial and South Common streets; at 8:02 a.m. Monday at Chatham and Ingalls streets; at 11:15 a.m. Monday at 21 Central Square; at 11:51 a.m. Monday at Laighton Street and Lawton Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 1:13 a.m. Monday at 7-Eleven at 50 Western Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 9:09 a.m. Monday at 73 Baker St.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 11:23 p.m. Sunday on Cottage Street; at 1:39 a.m. Monday on Cottage Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at Lynnway Lounge at 170 Broad St.; at 1:02 a.m. Monday at Broad and Exchange streets; at 11:13 a.m. Monday at Broadway and Magnolia Avenue.

A report of a breaking and entering at 11:03 a.m. Monday at 100 Boston St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:19 p.m. Sunday at 94 Kirtland St.; at 8:39 p.m. Sunday at Walmart at 780 Lynnway; at 11:24 p.m. Sunday at 10 Batchelders Court; at 11:54 p.m. Sunday at 78 Central Ave.; at 12:10 a.m. Monday at Christopher’s Market at 234 Washington St.

A report of a gunshot at 1:21 p.m. Monday at Chestnut and Union streets.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 3:31 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 8:56 p.m. Sunday on Lynn Shore Drive; at 1:50 a.m. Monday at 81 Broad St.; at 10:31 a.m. Monday at 188 Washington St.; at 10:50 a.m. Monday at 44 State St.; at 10:54 a.m. Monday at 139 Chestnut St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 7:23 a.m. Monday at 28 Green St.

A report of a robbery at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 53 Arlington St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 8:19 a.m. Monday at 42 Spencer St.; at 11:13 a.m. Monday at 18 Walden St.

A report of vandalism at 9:14 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 115 Union St.

MALDEN

Assaults

A report of an assault with a dangerous weapon at 4:11 p.m. Friday at Fellsway and Pleasant streets.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 12:28 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery on Broadway.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrests

Lutee K. Cooper, 37, of 126 Eastern Ave., Apt. 11, Lynn, was arrested and charged with OUI liquor third offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and on a warrant at 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Ana L. Ortiz, 40, of 10 Broughton Road, Apt. 15, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 9:25 a.m. Friday.

Lester Vicente Victorio, 29, of 27 Richardson St., Wakefield, was arrested on a warrant at 9:36 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A U-Haul hit a parked car at 7:41 p.m. Friday on Essex Street. A caller reported a U-Haul hit a parked car and wasn’t sure if the driver was going to do the right thing. The caller reported that after the truck hit the parked SUV, the driver began honking at him — the caller stated the driver seemed confused and it didn’t seem like he knew he hit a car.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant and Bessom streets; at 7:27 p.m. Sunday on Birch Street. A caller reported a man seemed to be having some sort of medical issue — he got his car stuck between a pole and shrub, and didn’t seem to understand the caller.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 7:28 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Avenue. Police reported there was no evidence of a break — it was just the car alarm sounding at 1:30 a.m.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 2:11 a.m. Saturday at Broughton Road and Humphrey Street. A suspicious person was reportedly checking out vehicles by the beginning of the car.

A report of a group of people setting up at 11:04 a.m. Saturday on Pleasant Street. A manager reported that there was a group of people trying to set up a photoshoot in front of the shop, and when she asked them to leave, “they refused to leave and became rude.”

Someone called police to report a cooler of beer in the park at 7:55 a.m. Sunday on Front Street. The cooler was brought to the police station.

A report of a great white shark sighting at 12:42 p.m. Sunday at Massachusetts Bay. A caller reported he saw a great white shark in the area of Tinkers. He said the fish was about 10 feet long.

Overdose

An overdose on pills was reported at 9:48 a.m. Saturday on Broughton Road. A caller reported her friend took 60 pills of a weight loss drug and was sweating and vomiting.

MEDFORD

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 5:57 p.m. Friday at 159 Harvard St.; at 6:47 p.m. Friday on Salem Street; at 10:38 a.m. Saturday at Post Office at 20 Forest St.; at 11:24 a.m. Saturday at Roberto Brothers at 246 Mystic Ave.; at 12:23 p.m. Saturday at Hammond Place and High Street; at 4:18 p.m. Saturday at College Avenue and Summer Street; at 1:18 p.m. Sunday on Winthrop Street; at 8:42 a.m. Monday at 19 Lawrence Road; at 3:29 p.m. Monday at Rite Aid at 467 Salem St.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 8:37 a.m. Sunday at 402 Main St.; at 11:54 a.m. Monday at Columbus School at 37 Hicks Ave.

A report of a pedestrian accident at 8:32 a.m. Monday at Brookline Bank at 430 High St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 11:48 a.m. Saturday on Riverside Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 8:32 p.m. Friday at 121 Willis Ave.; at 9:17 p.m. Friday at 28 Wright Ave.; at 2:22 p.m. Sunday at 99 Riverside Ave.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 1:50 a.m. Sunday at 220 Middlesex Ave.; at 4:21 a.m. Sunday at 20 Ship Ave.; at 11:44 a.m. Sunday at 50 Mystic Ave.; at 2:33 p.m. Sunday at 26 Liberty Ave.; at 5:19 p.m. Sunday at Sherwin Williams at 630 Fellsway.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 4:18 p.m. Friday at Kohls at 3850 Mystic Valley Parkway; at 4:25 p.m. Friday at 5 Burbank Road; at 12:42 p.m. Monday at Gold’s Gym at 4000 Mystic Valley Parkway.

PEABODY

Arrests

Andre R. Gauthier, 23, of 6 Orchard Terrace, was arrested and charged with nighttime building breaking and entering for a felony, violation of an abuse prevention order and on warrants at 8:19 a.m. Monday.

David W. Gray, 23, of 110 Union St., Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and assault and battery on a police officer at 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 4:33 p.m. Sunday at 232 Newbury St.; at 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Route 95 South; at 12:06 p.m. Monday at Tedeschi Food Shops at 598 Lowell St.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 5:26 p.m. Sunday at 2 Essex Lane; at 12:56 p.m. Monday at Tannery Apartments at 50 Warren St.

Complaints

A report of a suspicious motor vehicle at 5:25 p.m. Sunday at Christian Book Distributors at 140 Summit St. Staff reported youths on dirt bikes riding on the property and not leaving. Police told the youths they were not welcome to ride there and sent them on their way.

A report of a disturbance at 9:54 p.m. Sunday at 7 Scott Drive; at 11:16 p.m. Sunday at Peabody House at 18 Walnut St.; at 11:42 p.m. Sunday at 10 Crowninshield St.; at 11:50 a.m. Monday at Peabody Bottle and Can Corp. at 27 Caller St.

A report of suspicious activity at 11:05 p.m. Sunday at 29 Paleologos St. A caller reported an unknown person had kicked in her door, but had run off. An officer reported that it appeared the door was improperly latched and simply swung open when kicked.

REVERE

Arrests

Brandon C. Antonelli, 24, of 24 Caruso Court, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, assault by a dangerous weapon and strangulation/suffocation at 8:36 a.m. Sunday.

Dianne P. Cheffro, 52, of 249 Maverick St., Apt. 2, East Boston, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 5:17 p.m. Friday.

Elizabeth K. Daniels, 44, of 820 Border St., Apt. F, East Boston, was arrested and charged with shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 5:17 p.m. Friday.

Sergio Montoya-Molina, 63, of 17 Prince St., Apt. 3, Pawtucket, R.I., was arrested and charged with two counts of shoplifting by price tag tampering and shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 5:44 p.m. Saturday.

Terrel Payne, 22, of 95 Woodman St., Lynn, was arrested and charged with assault by a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and assault and battery at 1:54 a.m. Saturday.

Michael A. Simonetti, 38, of 180 Cottage Park Road, Winthrop, was arrested and charged with violation of an abuse prevention order at 11:52 a.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:07 p.m. Friday at Revere Beach Parkway and Harris Street; at 2:20 p.m. Friday on Ocean Avenue; at 3:47 p.m. Friday at Dunkin’ Donuts on Beach Street. Wilmer A. Quispe, 36, of 95 Walnut Ave., Apt. 1, was summoned for operating a motor vehicle without a license; at 3:55 p.m. Friday on Salem Street; at 2:26 a.m. Saturday on Barrett Street; at 4:06 a.m. Saturday on Winthrop Parkway; at 10:46 a.m. Saturday at Winthrop Avenue and Revere Beach Parkway; at 11:06 a.m. Saturday on Butler Circle; at 5:37 p.m. Saturday at Harry Della Russo Stadium on Park Avenue; at 10:52 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Park Avenue.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 11:23 a.m. Saturday at Broadway and Revere Beach Parkway; at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Mountain Avenue and Smith Street.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 7:12 p.m. Friday on Winthrop Avenue.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:41 a.m. Sunday on Bellingham Avenue.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 3:27 p.m. Friday at Moose Club on Broadway; at 11:32 p.m. Friday at Casa Carla Apartments on Belle Isle Avenue; at 1:32 a.m. Saturday at La Makina Night Club on Revere Beach Boulevard; at 1:54 a.m. Saturday at BK’s Bar & Grille on Ocean Avenue; at 1:56 a.m. Saturday on Reservoir Avenue; at 9:12 p.m. Saturday on Highland Street; at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Roseland Properties on Overlook Ridge Terrace; at 10:02 p.m. Saturday on Standish Road; at 10:11 p.m. Saturday on Pratt Street; at 10:13 p.m. Saturday on Taft Street; 12:46 a.m. Sunday on Winthrop Avenue; at 12:53 a.m. Sunday on Prospect Avenue; at 1:40 a.m. Sunday at Exeter House on Charger Street; at 2:52 a.m. Sunday on Arnold Street; at 3:24 a.m. Sunday on Shirley Avenue; at 3:32 a.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue; 5:22 a.m. Sunday on Carleton Street; at 6:54 a.m. Sunday on Yeamans Street; at 12 p.m. Sunday at Revere Housing Authority on Constitution Avenue; at 2:28 p.m. Sunday at Caruso Northgate Apartments on Lantern Road; at 5:11 p.m. Sunday at BJ’s Wholesale Club on Ward Street; at 8:27 p.m. Sunday on Burnett Road.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 5:14 p.m. Friday on Bates Street; at 7:01 p.m. Friday on Broadway; at 7:28 a.m. Sunday on Dolphin Avenue; at 8:36 a.m. Sunday on Caruso Court; at 2:39 p.m. Sunday at Prospect House on Reservoir Avenue.

A report of a larceny at 10:23 a.m. Saturday at Lee’s Trailer Park on Revere Beach Parkway.

A report of bicycle theft at 8:06 p.m. Sunday on Alden Avenue.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 3:04 p.m. Friday on Walnut Street; at 10:12 a.m. Saturday on Allston Street; at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Revere Beach Parkway; at 5:10 p.m. Sunday on American Legion Highway; at 5:20 p.m. Sunday on Park Avenue.

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 1:38 p.m. Saturday on Jordan Street.

SAUGUS

Arrest

Richard L. McCoy was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to stop and on a warrant at 3:29 a.m. Monday.