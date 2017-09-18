Lifestyle, News
PHOTOS: Malden Muslim Festival
Poet Seema Senan performing at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.(Photo by Owen O'Rourke)
The Freedom Dabka Group performing at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.(Photo by Owen O'Rourke)
Said Lmaalem pouring Moroccan tea that he let people sample at the second annual Malden Muslim festival on Cannal Street.(Photo by Owen O'Rourke)
Lala Mhomled left, and Amani Ibrahim chatting at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.(Photo by Owen O'Rourke)
Front man Mohammad Shalodi, right, perfroming with the Freedom Dabka Group at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.(Photo by Owen O'Rourke)
Mohammad Shalodi, the front man for the Freedom Dabka Group, performing at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.(Photo by Owen O'Rourke)
Abdou Adm singing Noor for Spiritual Music at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.(Photo by Owen O'Rourke)
Sarah Quaderi, left, helps Deborah Goldman try on a Hijab at the Try-on Hijab counter at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.(Photo by Owen O'Rourke)
Hundreds of people flocked to the New England Muslim festival in Malden this weekend. The day was filled with singing, dancing and food from Islamic cultures.