PHOTOS: Malden Muslim Festival

Sarah Quaderi, left, helps Deborah Goldman try on a Hijab at the Try-on Hijab counter at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.

Abdou Adm singing Noor for Spiritual Music at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.

Mohammad Shalodi, the front man for the Freedom Dabka Group, performing at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.

Front man Mohammad Shalodi, right, perfroming with the Freedom Dabka Group at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.

Lala Mhomled left, and Amani Ibrahim chatting at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.

Said Lmaalem pouring Moroccan tea that he let people sample at the second annual Malden Muslim festival on Cannal Street.

The Freedom Dabka Group performing at the second annual Malden Muslim festival.

Hundreds of people flocked to the New England Muslim festival in Malden this weekend. The day was filled with singing, dancing and food from Islamic cultures.