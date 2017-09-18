Malden man and woman arraigned in connection with assault, stabbing

BOSTON — A man and woman, both of Malden, were arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday in connection with an early-morning assault and stabbing near Downtown Crossing last week that left three people with serious injuries.

Jesse Lacatena, 23, was arraigned on charges of two counts of assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly kicking one of the female victims, beating the other woman with a baton and punching both of them, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Elisha Rockett, 21, is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly stabbing the two intended victims and stabbing Lacatena in the process, the DA’s office said.

Assistant District Attorney Kristina Kerwin reportedly told the court that Lacatena and Rockett encountered the victims, a 29-year-old Revere woman and 34-year-old Brighton woman, early Friday morning in the area of Washington Street downtown. Lacatena and Rockett were together, the two victims are friends and the Revere victim was familiar with the two suspects, prosecutors said.

An altercation that was captured on video broke out when the group went onto Spring Lane. Lacatena allegedly grabbed the Revere woman by the hand and started a physical altercation, and then stabbed her. Lacatena allegedly punched the Brighton woman and the two fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

Rockett allegedly stabbed the Brighton woman. Investigators believe Rockett stabbed Lacatena as well. Lacatena kicked the Revere woman. After the assault, when the victims attempted to leave, Lacatena allegedly struck the Brighton woman with a baton, prosecutors said.

The Revere woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and the Brighton woman was taken to Tufts Medical Center with a collapsed lung, prosecutors said.

Boston Police found Lacatena and Rockett on Kingsley Street — Rockett had a stab wound to the left wrist and Lacatena had a stab wound to the lower back. Rockett allegedly had a knife in her purse when she was arrested and Lacatena had a knife and baton, prosecutors said.

Judge Lisa Grant imposed a $50,000 cash bail for Lacatena and $100,000 cash bail for Rockett. Both were ordered to stay away from the victims. They will return to court on Oct. 16.