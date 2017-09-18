JOI Child Care Center in Lynn needs a new home

LYNN — More than 100 families receiving services at the JOI Child Care Center may soon be facing a real problem.

The nonprofit organization provides free child care services, subsidized by the state, to 108 students and has two private paying parents, said executive director Michelle Merson. It has been located since 1985 at the J.B. Blood Building, which the Economic Development and Industrial Corporation (EDIC) has agreed to sell to KIPP Academy.

“We are excited and supportive of KIPP and the progress Lynn is making with meeting the needs of the community and building another high school. However, with the sale of the J.B. Blood Building to KIPP, the reality is we don’t have a place to go. If we don’t find a suitable location, there could be 110 families without child care and over 30 dedicated staff members without jobs. Without child care, families can’t work,” said Merson.

“In order for families to thrive, in order for people to pay their bills, for people to be productive members of society, they have to work. Otherwise, the community carries that and we can’t move forward.”

In the 1930s and ’40s, the building was the city’s largest meat market and grocery store. KIPP has plans to complete a $3 million renovation to upgrade the 90-year-old building and use it for its high school division.

The building’s current tenants were given until January 2018 to vacate the building, said Merson. But she’s worried the center won’t find a new home by the end of the year and will be forced to close.

“Lynn can’t afford to lose child care,” said Merson. “Child care centers are filled to capacity and there are hundreds of children on waitlists across the city. If the city expects to appeal to young working families, we must offer these services. It’s imperative to the development of the city.”

Merson said the city has a strong need for infant and toddler care in particular. JOI services children from 2 months old up to 6 years old.

The center currently occupies about 13,000 square feet on the first floor, and has a 4,000-square-foot playground. The challenge is finding a large enough space to accommodate the students and about 30 staff members, that also has adequate parking, she said. She plans to hold fundraisers to help the organization afford a new space.

JOI also offers a Teen Parent Program for 12 children of young parents and a co-op for students studying Early Childhood Education at Lynn Vocational Technical Institute.

In addition to free daycare, teen parents who are enrolled in school are offered parenting support groups to talk about relationships, parenting advice, and to help support one another.

“It’s a tremendous asset and it really helps them,” said Merson. “It’s difficult to be a parent at any age, but being a parent under the age of 18 is very different. Staying in school is so difficult. Having a quality place to leave your child is important.”

There are currently hundreds of people on a waiting list for JOI, said Merson.