Sports

High School Sports Schedule

By | September 18, 2017

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

Classical at Winthrop (4)

English at Saugus (4)

Everett at Malden (4)

Marblehead at Revere (4)

Medford at Somerville (4)

Northeast at Tech (3:45)

Salem at Gloucester (7)

TBA at KIPP (5:15)

Cross Country

Fenwick/A.P. at Spellman (3:30)

St. Mary’s/Williams at Arl. Cath. (3:30)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Xaverian at St. John’s (4)

Field Hockey

Lynnfield at Newburyport (3:45)

Girls Soccer

Danvers at Beverly (4)

Gloucester at Everett (7)

Peabody at Marblehead (4)

Saugus at Salem (4)

TBA at KIPP (7:15)

Tech at Northeast (4)

Waltham at Medford (4)

Winthrop at Malden (5:30)

Golf

Everett at Malden (3:15)

Fenwick at Williams (3)

Gloucester at Danvers (3:45)

Ham-Wen at Lynnfield (3)

Malden Cath. at St. Mary’s (2:45)

Peabody at Marblehead (3:45)

Saugus/Everett at Revere (4)

St. John’s at Xaverian (3:15)

Volleyball

Beverly at Salem (5:30)

Classical at Saugus (5:30)

English at Swampscott (5:15)

Marblehead at Danvers (5:30)

Peabody at Malden (5:15)

Revere at Winthrop (5:30)

St. Joseph’s at St. Mary’s (5)

Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30)

WEDNESDAY

Boys Soccer

Gr. Lawrence at Saugus (4)

Greater Lawrence at Tech (4)

Lynnfield at Newburyport (3:45)

Mald. Cath. at Cath. Mem. (7)

New Mission at Winthrop (4)

Peabody a Beverly (4)

St. Mary’s at Austin Prep (3:30)

Cross Country

Classical at Malden (4)

English at Everett (4)

Gloucester at Danvers (4)

Mystic Valley at Chelsea (4)

Peabody at Revere (4)

Salem at Somerville (4)

Field Hockey

Revere at Saugus (4)

Girls Soccer

Arl. Cath. at Fenwick (3:30)

Austin Prep at St. Mary’s (6)

English at E. Boston (4)

Newburyport at Lynnfield (3:45)

Golf

Marblehead at Gloucester (3:45)

Medford at Beverly (3:45)

Revere at Classical (4)

Somerville at Peabody (4)

St. John’s(S) at St. John’s (D) (3:15)

Volleyball

Fenwick at Williams (5:30)

Lynnfield at Masco (5:30)

Swampscott at Revere (5:15)

Winchester at Medford (5:30)

Winthrop at Peabody (5:30)

