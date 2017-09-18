Hallmark Health seeking new CEO

Hallmark Health System includes the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford, the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Melrose and the firm also has an affiliation with Tufts Medical Center and Circle Health.

MEDFORD — Hallmark Health System is seeking a new president and chief executive officer (CEO) following the announcement Alan Macdonald is retiring from the post he has held for the past two years.

Macdonald has led Hallmark Health in a number of key roles for more than two decades, including as a founding member and former chairman of the Hallmark Health Board of Trustees.

A search committee has been formed and is now at work seeking a new president and CEO and, according to a statement from Hallmark Board of Trustees chairman Alan Herrington, Macdonald has agreed to continue to head the system until a replacement is appointed. Herrington also stated Macdonald has been reappointed to the trustees board beginning with the start of his retirement.

“As CEO, Alan (Macdonald) has been an effective and highly respected leader in serving Hallmark Health. He has been a strategic planner focused on strengthening our organization, with a commitment to serving our communities,” Herrington said in a statement. “As a result of his efforts, the organization is firmly grounded in opportunity and poised for growth and continued success.”

Herrington stated Macdonald has been integral in guiding the recent finalization of the affiliation between Hallmark Health and Wellforce. Macdonald was an early volunteer and member of the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees and then as a founding member and chairman of the Hallmark Health Board of Trustees.

In 2012, he joined the staff of Hallmark Health as executive vice president for strategy and public affairs before accepting the position of Hallmark Health System president and CEO in early 2015.

Macdonald has extensive roots in the state and regional business circle having formerly served as executive director of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, an organization that also elected him as president emeritus. He also formerly served as public affairs director for Gulf Oil Corp. and manager of government relations for General Electric Co. He also served as assistant Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Mass.

Macdonald has also long been prominent in the healthcare industry, serving on various state committees dealing with health care reform as well as serving more than a decade as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Massachusetts Hospital Association.