Cooking for a good cause in Lynn

Catholic Charities North’s Friends Feeding Families campaign and the new Catholic Charities Food Pantry at 585 Boston St. are benefiting from a regional celebrity chef cookoff.

David Titus, clubhouse general manager of the Corinthian Yacht Club in Marblehead, Brian Santos, executive chef for the Questrom School of Business at Boston University and competitor on Season 13 of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and Michael Pantano, regional head chef of The Cheesecake Factory, squared off in Danvers to help Catholic Charities.

The three chefs went face to face in a 30-minute competition in which they created a dish using exclusively ingredients found at a Catholic Charities food pantry. Titus came away with the victory.

The programs at Catholic Charities North (CCN) strive to prevent hunger and homelessness for local families in a financial emergency. They also seek to engage youth and adults in education and employment programs focused on long term solutions to poverty and support families in their effort to build safe, nurturing environments for children.

As part of the Friends Feeding Families campaign, proceeds from the cookoff will help pay costs associated with the new Catholic Charities food pantry. The pantry, opening in 2018, will extend the reach of CCN’s mission to a greater number individuals and families in need of assistance not only in Lynn, but in surrounding communities north of Boston.