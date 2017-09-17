Tufts wins OT thriller in season’s football opener

SOMERVILLE — The Tufts University football team got its season off to a successful start thanks to a wild win over Hamilton College at Ellis Oval/Zimman Field.

The win, in overtime, came thanks to quarterback Ryan Hagfeldt, who recovered his own fumble for a touchdowns. Then, it was up to the Jumbo defense, which stopped Hamilton cold to preserve the New The teams went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter leading up to overtime. A 9-yard touchdown reception by Continental sophomore wide receiver Joe Schmidt and a 2-point converstion tied the game at 21-21 with 12:21 to play in regulation. Tufts answered with a 31-yard rushing score by sophomore back Andrew Sanders at 6:29.

Hamilton tied the game again, as Schmidt hauled in his fourth touchdown reception of the day from sophomore quarterback Kenny Gray, this one for 29 yards, and the score was 28-28 with 4:20 left in regulation.

Late in the fourth, the Jumbos drove into field goal range at the Hamilton 20. However, a penalty and a sack took them out of field goal position and they missed a 51-yard attempt to win it without having to go into overtime.

In the extra period, Tufts had a first-and-goal at the Continental 3-yard line. The visitors kept the Jumbos out of the end zone on the next three plays with junior Tyler Hudson making all three stops. On fourth-and-one, Hagfeldt tried to sneak the ball over the goal line, but fumbled. After the officials cleaned up the pile, Hagfield had the ball at the bottom, and he had crossed the line. Tufts led 35-28.

A defensive holding penalty gave Hamilton a first down at the Jumbo 11, but the Tufts defense held, with plays by Stephen Timmins, Zach Thomas and Greg Holt. On fourth down, Grayw’s pass to Christian Donahoe was incomplete to end the game.