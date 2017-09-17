Traffic alerts issued by Lynn police for movie filming

LYNN — In order to accommodate filming of a movie production in the city this week, some traffic controls and parking restrictions will be implemented.

Traffic may be temporarily held for brief periods of several minutes at a time on Silsbee and Mt. Vernon streets during the day on Thursday and also on Lynn Shore Drive, Nahant Street and Wave Street during the day on Thursday and Friday.

Motorists should plan for some delays and seek alternate routes in those areas.

The following parking restrictions will be implemented at the following dates, times, and locations. Please obey the temporary no parking signs that will be posted.

Location 1: Lynn Shore Drive Site

No parking 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday and next Monday.

136 Nahant St. to Lynn Shore Drive (even number side only)

Beach Road from Nahant Street to Beach Circle (even number side)

Beach Road from Nahant Street to 11 Beach Road (odd number side)

Location 2: Mt. Vernon Street/Silsbee Street filming

No parking 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday

Mt. Vernon Street from Silsbee Street to end of 24 Mt. Vernon St. (even number side)

Filming Days:

Location 1: Lynn Shore Drive Site

No parking Wednesday at 7 p.m. continuing until Friday at 9 p.m.

114/115 Nahant St. to Lynn Shore Drive (both sides)

Tudor Street from Nahant Street to 11/12 Tudor St. (both sides)

Beach Road from Nahant Street to Beach Circle (even number side)

Beach Road from Nahant Street to 11 Beach Road (odd number side)

Wave Street from Lynn Shore Drive to 21/24 Wave St. (both sides)

Ocean Avenue from rear of 275 Lynn Shore Drive to Wave Street (even number side)

Location 2: Mt. Vernon Street/Silsbee Street Site

No parking Wednesday at 7 p.m. continuing until Thursday at 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon Street from Silsbee Street to Exchange Street (both sides)