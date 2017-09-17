728x90
Sports

Today’s high school schedule

By | September 17, 2017

TODAY

Boys Soccer

Arl. Cath. at St. Mary’s (6)

Fenwick at Spellman (3:30)

Ham-Wen at Lynnfield (3:45)

Pioneer Charter at Saugus (4)

Cross Country

Triton at Lynnfield (3:30)

Field Hockey

Everett at Saugus (4)

Fenwick at Man-Essex (6:30)

Gloucester at Danvers (7)

Malden at Beverly (4)

Revere at Peabody (5:30)

Swampscott at Marblehead (4)

Girls Soccer

Chelsea at Tech (7:30)

Classical at Revere (4)

Lynnfield at Ham-Wen (3:45)

Spellman at Fenwick (3:30)

St. Mary’s at Arl. Cath. (3:30)

Golf

Classical at Eerett (4)

Lowell Cath. at St. Mary’s (3)

Malden at Winthrop (4)

Revere at English (4)

Salem at Saugus (4)

Swampscot at Medford (3:45)

Wakefield at Fenwick (3)

Volleyball

Spellman at Fenwick (5:30)

Lynnfield at Triton (5:30)

Somerville at Marblehead (4:30)

Watertown at Mystic Valley (5:30)

Williams at St. Mary’s (5)

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

Classical at Winthrop (4)

English at Saugus (4)

Everett at Malden (4)

Marblehead at Revere (4)

Medford at Somerville (4)

Northeast at Tech (3:45)

Salem at Gloucester (7)

TBA at KIPP (5:15)

Cross Country

Fenwick/A.P. at Spellman (3:30)

St. Mary’s/Williams at Arl. Cath. (3:30)

Swampscott at Medford (4)

Xaverian at St. John’s (4)

Field Hockey

Lynnfield at Newburyport (3:45)

Girls Soccer

Danvers at Beverly (4)

Gloucester at Everett (7)

Peabody at Marblehead (4)

Saugus at Salem (4)

TBA at KIPP (7:15)

Tech at Northeast (4)

Waltham at Medford (4)

Winthrop at Malden (5:30)

Golf

Everett at Malden (3:15)

Fenwick at Williams (3)

Gloucester at Danvers (3:45)

Ham-Wen at Lynnfield (3)

Malden Cath. at St. Mary’s (2:45)

Peabody at Marblehead (3:45)

Saugus/Everett at Revere (4)

St. John’s at Xaverian (3:15)

Volleyball

Beverly at Salem (5:30)

Classical at Saugus (5:30)

English at Swampscott (5:15)

Marblehead at Danvers (5:30)

Peabody at Malden (5:15)

Revere at Winthrop (5:30)

St. Joseph’s at St. Mary’s (5)

Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30)

 

