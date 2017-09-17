Swampscott Big Blue christen new Blocksidge in grand fashion

SWAMPSCOTT — All three phases of the game came together for the Swampscott football team Saturday afternoon as the Big Blue christened the new Blocksidge Field with a big win over Triton, 49-17.

In addition to multiple players scoring on offense, Swampscott forced two turnovers, scored a defensive touchdown and pinned Triton inside the 20-yard line on kicks/punts four times.

“I’ll tell you, everything came together today because our players and coaches worked so hard this week,” said Swampscott coach Bobby Serino, who specifically pointed out the work of offensive coordinator Chris Cameron and defensive coordinator Peter Bush. “They all hit the film hard this week and everyone was ready to execute when we came out here today.”

Swampscott was led on offense by senior quarterback Colin Frary, who completed 11-of-16 passes for 120 yards with three touchdowns and one interception and also rushed for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Sophomore receiver Emmanuel Teshowa had six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore running back Dylan January had 26 receiving yards, 32 rushing yards and one touchdown. Isaiah Bascon (23 yards) and Isaac Andre (56 yards) also rushed for touchdowns in the win.

But it wasn’t just the offensive players who had big days, as senior receiver Jake McIntire had over 100 kick return yards and freshman kicker Thomas Frasoli was 7-for-7 extra points.

“I’m a lucky guy, to end up losing a great kicker from last year in Sean Lahrizi and all of a sudden getting a freshman who can kick like that,” Serino said of Frasoli. “I’m certainly looking forward to having him for the next four years.”

The Big Blue didn’t get off to the hottest start in this one, with Frary throwing an interception and then going three-and-out on the team’s second drive. But things turned around as the first quarter was coming to a close. After pinning the Vikings at the 10-yard line with a great punt, Triton quarterback Thomas Lapham fumbled the ball on a quarterback keeper. Swampscott’s Isaiah Bascon scooped up the ball, and then put on his running back hat to power into the endzone to give the Big Blue a 7-0 lead.

Triton responded with a scoring drive of its own, although it didn’t end exactly as it wanted. The Vikings put together an 11-play drive that took up 4:18 and brought them deep into Swampscott territory. But the drive stalled, and Triton’s Joe Delmonico was forced to kick a 29-yard field goal to get the Vikings on the board.

Swampscott just got hotter. The ensuing drive saw the Blue drive 55 yards in nine plays, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run from Bascon. After forcing Triton into another three-and-out, the Big Blue got the ball back and scored in five plays, the final of which was an 11-yard touchdown pass from Frary to Teshowa to make it 21-3.

As if things weren’t already going badly for Triton, the Vikings were pinned inside the one-yard line on the ensuing kickoff and then Lapham threw an interception to Dom Codispoti, setting up Swampscott inside the five. Frary got the job done himself, rushing for a four-yard touchdown to make it 28-3 at the half.

Triton looked like it may have turned things around to start the second half, putting together an eight-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Lapham to Jared Durkin. After forcing a Swampscott punt on the next drive it looked like the momentum was shifting to Triton’s side, but the Big Blue took care of that. Swampscott forced a 3-and-out, then Frary and Teshowa connected for a 32-yard touchdown on a perfectly executed screen pass to make it 35-10 after just one play.

To Triton’s credit, the Vikings kept pounding. The next drive saw Lapham throw a huge 65-yard touchdown pass to Christian O’Brien to make it 35-17, but that was as close as Triton would get.

Frary closed out the next drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to January, then later Andre scored on a 56-yard run on his only carry of the afternoon to close out the scoring for the Big Blue.

Swampscott, coming off two blowout wins, will now try to keep that momentum going into the start of its Northeastern Conference schedule next week against Winthrop.

The Big Blue will host Winthrop on Saturday at noon back at Blocksidge.