Be sure to check out these events at the Swampscott Public Library!

SWAMPSCOTT — Residents are encouraged to attend four upcoming events at the Swampscott Public Library.

Libraries throughout the Commonwealth are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Henry David Thoreau.

The Swampscott Public Library will host Nancy L. Schultz, a Swampscott resident, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. — she will present “An Idea Heard Round the World,” a discussion of the works and beliefs of Thoreau. The event is free and open to the public.

Thoreau’s brief essay, “Civil Disobedience,” was published in 1849 after his one-night imprisonment in the Concord jail for refusal to pay his taxes. Thoreau famously argues for passive disobedience to protest unjust governmental actions. Others, such as Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., elaborated on this idea, and modern “Occupy” protests use the premise: what does “Civil Disobedience” mean today?

Schultz, who holds a Ph.D, is a professor of English at Salem State University. She is the author of two books, and editor of four anthologies. Her most recent book, with Beth L. Lueck, and Sirpa Salenius, is “Transatlantic Conversations: Nineteenth-Century American Women’s Encounters with Italy and the Atlantic World.”

Attendees are encouraged to read the text in preparation for the discussion. Copies of “Civil Disobedience” are available to check out at the library.

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the library is also hosting a discussion on fake news, including what to look for and how to verify that what one is reading is from a credible source.

On Saturday, and on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can come to the library to learn how to use a 3-D printer, including how to use the software to make their own design and then print it in 3-D. Help will be given to those who need assistance. The event is open to ages 10 and up.

Also on Saturday, and on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 12 to 2 p.m., people can come to the library and learn how to use clay and make their own creation. A middle school student and artist will be at the event to teach and assist all who come. Registration is required and the material will be provided. The event is open to ages 10 and up. Call the library to register at 781-596-8867 and ask for Janina.