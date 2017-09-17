Safe zone training by the Haven Project in Lynn

LYNN — The Haven Project is sponsoring LGBTQ Safe Zone training Monday, Sept. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Land of a Thousand Hills Cafe on Munroe Street.

Brian Falter, the designated liaison and safe zone Facilitator from North Shore Community College is providing the training.

Come for a fun and engaging evening of meeting others who live and/or work in the North Shore and who care about creating inclusive communities. Attendees are encouraged to sign up online. The link to sign up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/safe-zone-training-workshop-tickets-37316915900 The event is free.