Roundup: Saugus, St. John’s football fall

Saugus may still be waiting to give coach Anthony Nalen his first win as the Sachems’ football coach, but quarterback Mike Mabee was certainly in there swinging Saturday at Stackpole Field.

Mabee was 11-for-18 through the air, with two touchdowns as the Sachems, 0-2, fell to North Quincy, 37-20.

Mabee hit Ricky Martinez for two scores, one for five yards and the other for 15. Dante McGrane also had 10 carries for 62 yards.

Saugus’ other touchdown came at the hands of Bruno Auzec, who recovered a fumble and ran 18 yards to the end zone.

The Sachems are back in action Friday night (7) at Bertram Field in Salem.

Central Cath. 21, St. John’s 0

At Lawrence Stadium, the Eagles had to wait an extra day as the heavy rains that hit just around the scheduled time of Friday’s game flooded the field.

The Raiders employed a suffocating defense throughout the game in handing the Eagles (1-1) their first loss. Quarterback Brett Edwards got things rolling for Central with a 3-yard rush, and Anthony Faro followed with two more scores, one for five yards and the other for six.

St. John’s will open its newly-refurbished football field Saturday evening, and dedicate it to former coach Fred Glatz, who patrolled the Eagles’ sideline from 1967 through 1983, with a 4 p.m. game against Everett.

GIRLS SOCCER

Danvers 3, Andover 1

At Danvers Sunday, the Falcons, 3-0, spotted the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead on a goal midway through the first half by Maddie Mucher. However, Livvi Anderson got that back for the Falcons with six minutes to go in the half.

It was all Danvers in the second 40 minutes, with Hannah Legeune scoring twice.