POLICE LOG: 9-18-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Tina Baker, 50, of 34 Hanover St., was arrested on a warrant charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 1:14 a.m. Saturday.

Raelyn Barrett, of 45 Tudor St., was arrested on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and marked lanes violation at 8:44 p.m. Friday.

Steven Liberge, 31, of 3 Edgewood Road, Portsmouth, was arrested on warrant charges of shoplifting by asportation and larceny at 8:19 p.m. Friday.

William Lopez, 35, of 18 Herbert St., was arrested and charged with OUI liquor second offense and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 9:32 p.m. Friday.

Rodney Macklin, 56, of 67 Silsbee St., was arrested and charged with trespassing and on a warrant at 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

Diane Markee, of 100 Willow St., was arrested on a warrant charge of credit card fraud at 12:23 a.m. Saturday.

Elvin Monzon, 29, of 24 Hanover St., was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, passing violation and failure to stop/yield at 7:13 p.m. Saturday.

Yoni Ovalle, 24, of 95 Bartholomew St., Peabody, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop/yield at 1:29 p.m. Sunday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 12:43 p.m. Friday at Buchanan Bridge on Western Avenue; at 12:41 p.m. Friday at Dunkin’ Donuts at 44 Western Ave.; at 5:01 p.m. Friday at Metro on Lynnway; at 5:24 p.m. Friday at 72 Hood St.; at 6:26 p.m. Friday at 217 Chatham St.; at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 540 Summer St.; at 7:14 p.m. Friday at 25 Boston St.; at 8:58 p.m. Friday at Essex Street and Tilton Terrace; at 9:02 a.m. Saturday at Cowdrey Avenue and Lynnfield Street; at 9:53 a.m. Saturday at 5 Burns St.; at 12:01 p.m. Saturday at 35 Washington St.; at 3:43 p.m. Saturday at 72 Johnson St.; at 5:49 p.m. Saturday at 34 Sargents Court; at 8:06 p.m. Saturday at 232 Union St.; at 8:21 p.m. Saturday at 799 Western Ave.; at 9:57 p.m. Saturday at 16 Western Ave.; at 9:57 p.m. Saturday at Buchanan Circle and Western Avenue; at 12:55 a.m. Sunday at Holyoke and Walnut streets; at 1:04 a.m. Sunday at Burchstead Place and Union Street; at 1:28 a.m. Sunday at Solimine Rhodes Funeral Home at 67 Ocean St.; at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at 393 Eastern Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 4:09 p.m. Friday at 5 Norwood Terrace; at 8:26 p.m. Friday on High Rock Street; at 9:31 a.m. Saturday at 95 Western Ave.; at 2:46 p.m. Saturday at McDonald’s at 60 Boston St.; at 10:09 p.m. Saturday at 7 Baldwin St.; at 11:06 p.m. Saturday at 189 Chatham St.; at 2:53 a.m. Sunday at Essex and Sheridan streets; at 2:33 p.m. Sunday at 124 Chestnut St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 4:35 p.m. Friday at Cleveland and Maple streets; at 6:09 p.m. Friday at 35 Tremont St.; at 8:08 a.m. Saturday at Boston and Ford streets; at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 5 Stetson St.; at 7:18 p.m. Saturday at 131 Johnson St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 12:11 a.m. Saturday on Hanover Street.

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 6:53 a.m. Sunday on Neptune Boulevard.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a breaking and entering at 3 p.m. Friday at 85 Purdon Ave.; at 5:37 p.m. Friday at 6 Newhall St.; at 11:06 p.m. Friday at 43 Elm St.; at 11:08 a.m. Sunday at 94 Boston St.

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:14 a.m. Saturday at 275 Lynn Shore Drive; at 1:36 p.m. Saturday at 50 Raddin Grove Ave.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 11:02 a.m. Friday at 115 Chatham St.; at 1:19 p.m. Friday at 7 Rantoul Ave.; at 5:03 p.m. Friday at 119 Hamilton Ave.; at 5:08 p.m. Friday at 44 Newhall St.; at 5:52 p.m. Friday at 75 Haviland Ave.; at 6:21 p.m. Friday at 116 Western Ave.; at 7:01 p.m. Friday at 145 Lewis St.; at 8:28 p.m. Friday at Volunteer Yacht Club at 68 Lynnway; at 9:02 p.m. Friday on Essex Street; at 1:50 a.m. Saturday at 7 Lander St.; at 2:41 a.m. Saturday at 25 Magner St.; at 11:03 a.m. Saturday at 360 Washington St.; at 11:21 a.m. Saturday at Rainbow at 35 State St.; at 12:12 p.m. Saturday at 17 Margin St.; at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at 4 Kingsley Terrace; at 1:40 p.m. Saturday at 224 Washington St.; at 1:47 p.m. Saturday at Chatham and Marianna streets; at 1:52 p.m. Saturday at 41 Light St.; at 2:46 p.m. Saturday at 43 High Rock St.; at 2:58 p.m. Saturday at Goldfish Pond on Lafayette Park; at 3:42 p.m. Saturday at 224 Washington St.; at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at 150 Lewis St.; at 5:35 p.m. Saturday at 33 Lincoln St.; at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at 164 Holyoke St.; at 6:32 p.m. Saturday at 182 Alley St.; at 7:37 p.m. Saturday at 58 Cliff St.; at 8:01 p.m. Saturday at 37 Essex St.; at 10:59 p.m. Saturday at 47 Collins St.; at 1:01 a.m. Sunday at 95 Park St.; at 3:12 a.m. Sunday at 11 Sanderson Ave.; at 8:39 a.m. Sunday at 16 Border St.; at 11:44 a.m. Sunday at 50 Newhall St.; at 11:44 a.m. Sunday at Essex and Mt Pleasant streets; at 12:36 p.m. Sunday at 69 Highland Ave.

A report of a gunshot at 1:09 a.m. Sunday at 150 Lewis St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 11:07 p.m. Friday on Hanover Street; at 12:20 p.m. Saturday on Willow Street; at 7:54 a.m. Sunday on Barrett Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny at 12:17 p.m. Friday at 32 Verdmont Ave.; at 3:36 p.m. Friday at 60 Timson St.; at 7:43 p.m. Saturday at PriceRite at 395 Lynnway; at 8:46 p.m. Saturday at 41 Severance St.

A report of a robbery at 11:19 p.m. Friday at 11 Moulton St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 3 p.m. Saturday on Bennett Street; at 8:37 a.m. Sunday at 97 Ocean St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 3:21 p.m. Friday at 250 South Common St.; at 12:04 a.m. Saturday at 88 Newhall St.; at 12:58 p.m. Saturday at 27 Warren St.; at 4:22 p.m. Saturday at 83 Moulton St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:11 a.m. Friday at 413 Paradise Road; at 9:08 a.m. Friday at 244 Humphrey St.; at 8:03 p.m. Friday at Alltown at 525 Paradise Road; at 1:03 p.m. Saturday at Bates Road and Humphrey Street; at 8:16 p.m. Saturday at Dale and Humphrey streets.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 5:26 a.m. Friday at 3 Bar Link Way; at 10:40 p.m. Saturday at Banks Road and Redington Street.