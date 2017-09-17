PHOTOS: Saugus celebrates 200 years

Members of the Saugus High Improv Troupe perform a skit based on the incorporation of Saugus in 1815.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
From left, Daniel Pearson, Jason Coombs and Spencer Froilar, members of the Saugus High Improv Troupe, perform a skit based on the incorporation of Saugus in 1815.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
Sherri Raftery, left, and Debra Panetta applaude the performance of the Saugus High Improv Troupe.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
Melita Davis, right, looks on as Jean Swanson gets a shovel full of dirt ready to heap on the time capsule.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
Saugus Historical Commission chairman Stephen Carlson delivers closing remarks.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
The time capsule and plaque commemorating the incorporation of Saugus in 1815.
Members of the Saugus 200th anniversary committee shovel dirt on top of the time capsule.
(Photo by Katie Morrison)
