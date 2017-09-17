Malden heads to the polls

MALDEN — Voters go to the polls tomorrow in three of the city’s eight wards in the municipal preliminary election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Preliminary elections will be held in Ward 3, Ward 6 and Ward 8. The final election is set for Tuesday, November 7.

In Ward 3 there are preliminary elections for both City Council and School Committee. In both races there are three candidates and the top two vote getters will advance to the final election.

For Ward 3 City Council, incumbent John Matheson is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Candace L. Julyan and Jennifer Lynn McClain. In the Ward 3 School Committee race, an open seat, the three candidates are Julianne Marie Orsino, Mekka Alicia Smith and Jennifer M. Spadafora.

In Ward 6, there are three candidates for the open City Councilor’s post. Two candidates from the field of David Camell, Joseph S. Gray and Jerry Leone will advance to the final election in November. Leone is the Ward 6 School Committeeman and is not running for reelection for that post in order to seek the Council seat.

In the Ward 8 City Council race, incumbent Jadeane Sica is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Peter Anastasia and Richard J. Correale Sr. Correale is a former Ward 8 City Councilor and is seeking a return.

There are contested races in a number of the other ward School Committee and City Council seats as well as some uncontested seats. All will decided in the final election in November.

They include five candidates vying for three seats in the Councilor at Large race where the three incumbents, Debbie DeMaria, David D’Arcangelo and Craig Spadafora are seeking reelection along with challengers Antonio Hatch and Steven Winslow.

In another contested Council race to be decided in November, Neal Anderson, who is seeking re-election in Ward 7, will face a challenge from Scott Ciccone.

In contested School Committee races to be decided in November, first-term Ward 2 School Committeeman Emmanuel Marsh will face a challenge from Robert McCarthy Jr. Ward 7 School Committee member Catherine Bordonaro has a challenger in newcomer Nicole Mossalam.

Following are the polling place locations for today’s preliminary election:

Ward 3, Precinct 1

Beebe School, K-4 Gymnasium

Ward 3, Precinct 2

Beebe School, Music Room

Ward 6, Precinct 1

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, Gym

Ward 6, Precinct 2

Community Room, 630 Salem St.

Ward 8, Precinct 1 and 2

Linden School