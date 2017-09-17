Kennedy, Thomas strike Gold at Gannon

LYNN — The duo of Rob Thomas and Kevin Kennedy emerged the victors Sunday in the annual Gannon Golf Course Gold Classic, one of the season’s major tournaments at the course.

The Thomas-Kennedy 2-day score was 126.

The tournament format called for 2-man teams and one b best ball at 50 percent handicap. There were 36 teams in the field.

Sunday’s round was played with the tees set back and some difficult pin placements, according to Men’s Inner Club President Bob Cross.

Kennedy-Thomas’ win was the duo’s first, and their names will be added to the plaque in the club’s historic “19th hole.”

Finishing second were last year[‘s winners, John Lynch Jr. and John Verrell with a score of 127.

There was a third-place tie with a score of 129 between the teams of Ed Madden and Jim Richmond along with Dan McManus and Jim Green.