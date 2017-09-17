Free trees available through Greening the Gateway Cities program

LYNN — Free trees are available for planting from the Lynnway to Washington Street and Western Avenue.

The greens are made available by the Greening the Gateway Cities Program (GGCP) and paid for by the state office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and administered by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

The program is an environmental and energy-efficiency initiative designed to reduce household energy use by planting trees ranging from six to 10 feet tall with the goal of adding up to 10 new trees per acre in targeted neighborhoods.

Local crews are hired from the community to assist the DCR in tree plantings.

“We are very excited to be part of the Greening the Gateway Cities Program,” said Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy. “To be able to save energy while beautifying neighborhoods in the city is a win-win. We’re grateful to be chosen to participate.”

About 200 trees have been planted so far in sections of downtown and West Lynn, including Washington Street from the Lynnway to Western Avenue; Boston Street from Western Avenue to Summer Street; Summer Street from Boston to Western Avenue; Minot Street from Western to Bennett Street; Bennett Street to Commercial Street; and the Lynnway from Commercial to Washington.

The GGCP is based on studies that have shown that the additional tree canopy provides the greatest benefit when established over an entire neighborhood area, by lowering wind speeds and reducing summer-time air temperature, in addition to the benefit of direct shading.

“By planting 2,400 trees in the city of Lynn through the Greening the Gateway Cities Program, the community’s residents will truly benefit due to the trees’ ability to lower energy costs, clean air, reduce noise pollution, and beautify neighborhoods,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton.

To request trees, call DCR, 617-626-1502. A DCR forester will confirm eligibility for the program and schedule a visit to the property to determine the best location for the trees. Prior to the planting of trees, residents and other partners must agree to a two-year watering program to ensure the tree’s survival.

“This is obviously a well-researched, well-designed program,” Kennedy said. “We are pleased that our residents and neighborhoods have the opportunity to benefit from this partnership with the state.”