Veterans and Military Appreciation Day Saturday at World Series Park

SAUGUS — A Massachusetts National Guard Army Blackhawk helicopter will land in the baseball field at World Series Park during a ceremony to honor veterans on Saturday.

The helicopter is just one of many things in store for Veterans and Military Appreciation Day, which will begin at 10 a.m. Guests will also watch parachutists land on the field and a concert by the U.S. Navy Band. The honored guest will be Capt. Richard Kent, a Purple Heart Recipient who served in Afghanistan.

Military vehicles, classic cars, and a parade of motorcycles will be on display. Drill teams and marching units will perform, and there will be military re-enactments throughout the day.

“The goal of the event is to have the community come together to honor our veterans and active military,” said Bob Davis, superintendent of the park.