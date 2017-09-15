Spartans roll past Marian-Keefe

FRAMINGHAM — St. Mary’s is doing what it’s supposed to do so far this season: taking advantage of its strength over its opponents, learning where applicable, and, most of all, coming out of these games unscathed.

For the second week in row, the Spartans had their way against a non-league opponent, this time Marian-Keefe, winning easily, 50-8, at Framingham State University.

“It’s nice to win, and it’s nice to learn,” said coach Matt Durgin. “But we know it’s going to be much more difficult road ahead.

“I think we came out ready to go,” Durgin added. “It was a good effort by everybody. And this is two weeks in a row now where everybody got to play.”

For the second straight week, the Spartans got a huge jump on the opposition, leading 30-0 after a quarter.

And for the second week in a row, Calvin Johnson held the game in the palm of his hands. The senior quarterback did it all for the Spartans Friday, returning a kickoff 90 yards for their first touchdown, and then passing for two (a 2-yarder to Patrick Henry and a 23-yard pass to Lee Pacheco).

While he was at it, Johnson rushed for the conversion after Henry’s touchdown and then hit Eni Falayi for the second one.

Also in the first quarter, Marlon Scott scored on a 9-yard run, with Johnson rushing for another conversion.

“Calvin was outstanding again,” Durgin said.

St. Marys scored once more before the half ended — a 37-yard run by James Brumfield, with George Freeman rushing the conversion in, to take a 38-0 lead at the break.

St. Mary’s special teams sparkled, with Miguel Perez taking a kickoff 80 yards back for a touchdown in the third quarter, with Emmanual Capellan getting the conversion and to cap the scoring off, Johnson scoring a rushing touchdown also in the third quarter.

James, Lee and Patrick did well and ran hard,” said Durgin. “On defense, I thought George Freeman did very well at linebacker and Nino Echevarria did as well.

“The reality of it is, though, is that once we get into league play, every game is going to be a dogfight,” Durgin said.

St. Mary’s has another non-league game a week from tonight (7) at Manning Field against Pope John.