School Roundup: Rams edge Bulldogs in a tight battle

The Classical and English girls soccer teams were engaged in a tight battle Friday night at Manning Field, but it was the Rams that had the edge in a 1-0 win.

Abbey Ierardi’s first-half goal was all the offense the Rams would need, although coach Mark Ierardi wants to work on finishing more frequently as Classical heads into a matchup with Revere Monday.

“I thought we played well, it was a good team effort, but we just didn’t finish enough,” the coach said. “We did just enough to win, but I’ll take the win.”

Fatima Girdia and Sydney Spiess stood out for the Rams.

English coach Ed McNeil said that while Classical dominated possession, his team did create a couple of scoring chances, with Alexa Zayas fighting through double-team, and sometimes triple-team coverage.

“I was pleased with our effort, it was a typical hard-fought Classical-English game,” McNeil said.

Tommi Hill made 15 saves in net for English, and defenders Tora Ueland, Grace Gately and Brooke Zahine played well on the back line.

St. Mary’s 2, Latin Academy 0

Joslyn Deschenes had a big night on offense for the Spartans, scoring a goal and logging an assist as St. Mary’s improved to 3-1. Gaby Diaz-Martinez also scored for St. Mary’s, while Morgan Mackey and Mia Nikolakopoulos also played well.

Danvers 5, Marblehead 0

The first half was quiet, but once the Falcons started scoring, it was hard to contain them. Becca Rocker got Danvers on the board, Lizzi Anderson added the second goal, and Hannah Lejeune logged a hat trick with the final three goals.

Mackenzie Gilmore earned the shutout in net.

Saugus 7, Revere 0

The Sachems got single goals from Allie Kotkowski, Kiley Ronan, Shaylin Groark and Haley McLaughlin, while Alivia Burke added two. Saugus coach Chris Coviello also highlighted the play of Kaylee Gibbs, Autumn Lopez and Gabby Moreschi.

Saugus (4-0) takes on Salem Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Mary’s 1, St. Joseph Prep 0

In a rematch of last season’s Division 4 North quarterfinal game, freshman Jackson Nickolau provided all the offense St. Mary’s needed, scoring on an assist from Joe Thongsythavong.

Goalie Richie Mateo logged his third shutout of the season, and the combination of Olu George, Nick Pappas and Greyson Pane on defense helped the Spartans keep the Phoenix off the board.

“I think we’re playing well, the defense has been solid,” coach Mike D’Agostino said. “I like the way we played, and I’m looking forward to next week when we host Arlington Catholic on Monday.”

Saugus 5, Pope John 3

Jonathan Rodriguez was the star of the game, scoring four goals and dishing an assist to Juan Lopez. In net, goalies Lopez and Subdin Phann teamed up for the win. The victory is Sachems coach Larry Bolduc’s first in his two seasons leading the program.

“It’s a great feeling to reach that first win as a varsity coach,” Bolduc said. “This is a stepping stone to build a culture of winning. With the system I’m developing we are chanting the culture of this program. This was the first step in the right direction.”

Peabody 1, Revere 1

The Tanners (1-1-1) earned a hard-fought tie at home. All of the offense in this one happened within the first 10 minutes of the second half. First, Johnny Alves got the Tanners on the board three minutes into the half with an assist from Giovanni Lumaj. Six minutes later, Revere found the back of the net, and the score remained the same despite good chances for both teams.

Jacob Casales and Michael Panzini played well for Peabody on defense, while striker Josh Atemkeng helped facilitate the offense.

“Even though he didn’t show up on the scoresheet, he played outstanding,” Peabody coach Stan McKeen said of Atemkeng.

Peabody’s back at it Wednesday in Beverly.

Fenwick 1, Georgetown 0

The Crusaders earned their first win of the season and the first for new head coach Tony Enos. Tarek Nabbout provided all of the offense 25 minutes into the game, assisted by John Mahoney. The defense played well for Fenwick, including center-back Mateo Cerekja. Jameson Martinez played well in the midfield, and freshman goalie Christian Loescher made six saves in his first varsity start.

VOLLEYBALL

Classical 3, Somerville 0

The Rams won by set scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-14. Emily Silva had eight service points in the first set to lead the Rams. Maggie McHale, Skyler Crayton, Shanelle Barry, Rhode Alcindor and Marymil Gonzalez each had a kill in the first set.

The second set was by far the most tightly contested. With the score tied 23-23, Alcindor made a great play at the net for a point, and Jenna Tobin finished off the win with a service point to seal it. Pamela Diaz had seven service points, including five aces, while Silva added six.

For the match, Diaz led Rams servers with 15 service points and 10 aces, while Silva had 15 service points (2 aces). Diaz also had 14 digs, while Yaritza Zorrilla had nine and Silva added seven. Berry had seven kills and two blocks, while McHale added four kills and a block.

The Rams (2-3) visit Saugus on Tuesday.

Danvers 3, English 0

The Bulldogs ran into a very strong Falcons squad and fell by scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-16. Sarah Abdelrahman had seven attacks, three kills and two aces for English, and Chrisneiris Difo played well in the middle.

“She was a strong blocker and hitter for us, she played aggressive,” English coach Mike Haddad said of Difo.

The Bulldogs will travel to Swampscott Tuesday.

Swampscott 3, Everett 0

The Big Blue (3-1) topped Everett by set scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-16. Cassidy Ryan led the way with eight aces, two kills and 11 assists, while outside hitter Annika Laudemann added five aces and opposite hitter Mallory Kessler had an outstanding night, recording eight kills.

“Overall, the whole team had a solid night, and we are looking forward to keep moving in the right direction with our upcoming matches next week,” Swampscott coach Chip Emery said.

Peabody 3, Saugus 0

The Tanners dominated with set scores of 25-4, 25-14 and 25-9. Bianca Chouinard had five aces, while Serena Laro contributed five kills and two blocks. Peabody visits Malden on Tuesday.

Beverly 3, Medford 2

It was a tight one in Beverly, as the Panthers prevailed by scores of 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 16-25 and 19-17.

The team effort was led by libero Brianna Snow, while Maddy Cassidy led the team with nine kills and Marianna Ellis added eight.

GOLF

Salem 44 1/2, Classical 28 1/2

The Rams (3-2) got wins from Tim Nerich, 5 1/2-3 1/2, and Shawn Finnigan, 6 1/2-2 1/2, in the road loss. Winners for Salem (4-1) included Nick Angeramo (6-3), Tom Harrington (8-1), Ethan Doyle (7 1/2-1 1/2), Troy Zipper (5 1/2-3 1/2), Tim Farley (5-4) and Clayton Duffin (5 1/2-3 1/2).

CROSS COUNTRY

Pentucket 19, Lynnfield 40 (girls)

Pentucket 15, Lynnfield 50 (boys)

Brie Passatempo was the top female runner for Lynnfield, coming in third overall with a time of 21 minutes, 56 seconds on the 3-mile course. Ryan Iapicca was the top Lynnfield runner for the boys, finishing eighth at 17:59.