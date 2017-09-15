Police Log: 9-16-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at Broad and Market streets at 12:54 a.m. Thursday; at Hollingsworth and Rockaway streets at 7:22 a.m. Thursday; at 732 Lynnfield St. at 8:08 a.m. Thursday; on Lynnfield Street at 10:14 a.m. Thursday; at St. Vincent DePaul at 10:28 a.m. Thursday; at Broad and Washington streets at 2 p.m. Thursday; at 587 Western Ave. at 5:11 p.m. Thursday; at 158 Chestnut St. at 8:17 p.m. Thursday; at 35 Washington St. at 8:40 p.m. Thursday; at 199 North Common St. at 10:43 p.m. Thursday; at Chatham Street and Western Avenue at 12:51 am. Friday; at 454 Chatham St. at 7:11 a.m. Friday; at 882 Western Ave. at 9:24 a.m. Friday.

A report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident at Essex Street and Rogers Avenue at 8:57 a.m. Thursday.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at Little Caesars on Union Street at 12:17 a.m. Thursday.

Complaints

A report of panhandling at Dunkin Donuts in Central Square at 5:52 a.m. Thursday.

A report of threats on Franklin Street at 11:26 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a fight on Essex Street at 12:56 p.m. Thursday.

A report of trespassing at 126 Union St. at 1:32 p.m. Thursday.

A report of drugs at 160 Neptune Blvd. at 12:19 a.m. Friday.

Theft

A report of a past breaking and entering of a motor vehicle on Lewis Street at 12:52 a.m. Thursday; on Broad Street at 12:36 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a past breaking and entering on Fayette Street at 6:49 a.m. Thursday; on Timson Street at 7:14 a.m. Thursday; on Breed Street at 7:31 a.m. Thursday; on Breed Street at 8:19 a.m. Thursday; on Newhall Street at 10:04 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a scam at 66 Curwin Circle at 12:28 p.m. Thursday.

A report of shoplifting at Walgreens on Western Avenue at 1:18 p.m. Thursday; at 5:31 p.m. Thursday.

A report of larceny at 760 Summer St. at 6:36 p.m. Thursday; at the YMCA on Neptune Boulevard at 8:35 a.m. Friday; at 95 Pleasant St. at 9:48 a.m. Friday

Overdose

A report of an overdose at North Shore Community College at 11:05 a.m. Thursday.

MARBLEHEAD

Complaints

A report of an IRS phone scam during which the caller told a Smith Street resident there were criminal charges and three warrants for her arrest at 11:05 a.m. Thursday.

A report of an IRS phone scam during which the caller told an Arrowhead Road resident he had allegedly committed crimes at 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a phone scam on Independence Way at 11:48 a.m. Thursday; on Garfield Street at 5:06 p.m. Thursday; on West Shore Drive at 5:10 p.m. Thursday; on Mohawk Road at 5:23 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a phone scam during which the caller indicated it was the resident’s grandson named Kyle who was in jail and needed legal assistance on Taft Street at 12:59 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a dust field as roof work is being completed on the Creesy Street apartments at Creesy and Green streets at 3:03 p.m. Thursday. Caller reports clouds of dust and debris are being generated as they do the work. Caller has been in touch with the Board of Health.

A report of a blue Camaro speeding down Ocean Avenue at about 70 miles per hour at 6:28 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a man sitting on the ground next to the dumpster in tan shorts and a black shirt on Hines Court at 5:32 a.m. Friday.

NAHANT

Arrest

Wilfredo Rodriguez, 35, of 198 Highland St., Roxbury, was arrested Wednesday at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license and a lights violation at Nahant and Castle roads.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at the DCR Tot Lot on the Causeway at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday.

A report of suspicious activity at the Nahant Rotary at 12:19 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a disturbance at Wilson Road and Wilson Avenue at 5:09 a.m. Thursday.

REVERE

Arrests

Jennica Lorie Ogaus, 17, of 5110 Washington St., Apt. #20, West Roxbury, was arrested and charged with shoplifting more than $100 worth of merchandise at Target at 7:02 p.m. Thursday.

Kevin Adalfo Alvarado, 25, of 227 Revere St., Apt. #1, was arrested and charged with domestic assault or domestic assault and battery, disorderly conduct, intimidation of a witness, and vandalism of property at 10:16 p.m. Thursday on Revere Street.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at North Shore Road and John Avenue at 7:01 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with property damage on Beach Street at 8:25 a.m. Thursday; at Beach Sales on VFW Parkway at 10:11 a.m. Thursday; at Light House Nursing Home on Proctor Avenue at 3:57 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a hit and run motor vehicle accident at Hampton Inn Revere at 12:13 p.m. Thursday.

Complaints

A report of suspicious activity at 2:41 a.m. Thursday on Thorton Street; at 6:33 p.m. Thursday at Patriot Parkway.

A report of vandalism at 6:49 a.m. Thursday at Prospect Avenue and Broadway; at Land of Liquor on North Shore Road at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a syringe pickup at 6:58 a.m. Thursday on Charger Street.

A report of stalking on Oakwood Avenue at 10:21 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a disturbance on Prospect Avenue at 10:35 a.m. Thursday; on Ocean Avenue at 10:53 p.m. Thursday.

A report of threats at One Beach Apartments on Beach Street at 11:43 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a missing person at Market Basket on Squire Road at 2:28 p.m. Thursday.

Theft

A report of identity theft at Keayne Street at 8:41 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a past breaking and entering on Revere Street at 9:58 a.m. Thursday.

A report of shoplifting at Target on Furlong Drive at 4:06 p.m. Thursday; at 9:12 p.m. Thursday.

A report of shoplifting at Stop & Shop at 7:20 pm. Thursday.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with property damage at 10:36 a.m. Thursday at Chisholm’s Motor Inn.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with non-fatal injuries at 163 Essex St. at 11:06 a.m. Thursday.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with one person transported to Melrose Wakefield Hospital at 2:54 p.m. Thursday.

A report of a head-on collision on the Walnut Street overpass at 7:49 p.m. Thursday involving three vehicles. One person was transported to Union Hospital and one person was transported to Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

A report of a car into a pole at 9 p.m. Thursday in the rear lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Square One Mall.

A report of a pedestrian struck by a motorcycle at 1:22 a.m. Friday at Walgreens on Broadway. Two people were transported to Mass General Hospital.

Complaints

A report of an injured animal in the roadway at 307 Central St. at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

A report of multiple people getting in and out of a black sedan for an hour at 1:10 a.m. Friday on Lewis O’Gray Drive. Police report the driver lives in the area and is providing rides to the airport.

Theft

A report of identity fraud at 9:27 p.m. on Marylou Terrace.