North Shore Community College dedicates new building

LYNN — State Sen. Thomas M. McGee held back tears as he spoke at the opening of a North Shore Community College (NSCC) building named for his dad.

“My father was the driving force to bring the school here,” he said. “He understood Lynn was the place where it could create opportunities for young people and those looking for a second chance.”

McGee and a group of dignitaries were on hand as the ribbon was cut for the Thomas W. McGee building. The $21 million, three-story facility features classrooms, offices, and student center for its 4,000 students. It was the elder McGee’s vision in the 1980s to build a community college in the city.

Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy spoke of the how the school rose from the ashes of the 1981 fire which destroyed much of the downtown, including the buildings where NSCC sits.

“The school represents so much more than educational options,” she said. “It’s a symbol of rebirth and resilience and it’s something beautiful from something terrible that happened. The school is an important fixture in Lynn and shows what can be done in the face of adversity and tragedy.”

School President Patricia Gentile welcomed the more than 200 people to the open space in front of the new 37,000-square-foot building.

“This grand opening has been a long time coming,” she said. “It’s important because of our student body which is extraordinarily diverse and comprised of regional folks and some from countries across the globe. Many of our determined students come to the U.S. seeking a better life and the fulfillment of the American Dream.”

State Secretary of Education James Peyser, who described NSCC as “scrappy and strategic,” said while the new building is essential, what goes on inside is what matters.

“Buildings are just brick and mortar,” he said. “Instead of extolling the virtues of this beautiful addition, let’s extol the virtues of the college. They are focused on student success, the workforce needs of regional employers, and serving communities that need them the most.”

Jallow Nambough, a second year liberal arts major, said the school is a beacon of hope and an opportunity to learn.

“This new building is a tremendous resource for students as well as the city of Lynn,” she said. “We love the Lynn campus, its rich diverse atmosphere, and its welcoming space. We are so grateful, thank you.”