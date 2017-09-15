2 injured after car cuts off motorcycle in Saugus

Two people were injured after a motorcycle crashed on Route 1 early Friday morning.

A sedan cut off a motorcycle on the northbound side of Route 1, causing the bike to rear-end it at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio. A 41-year-old Saugus man and 28-year-old Peabody woman were thrown from the bike and the Sedan fled the scene. Both motorcyclists were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Correction: An earlier version of this story, based on a police report, listed one of the victims as a pedestrian. Both injured people were riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash.