Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association names former Rep. Steven Walsh president, CEO

Walsh, 44, who lives in Lynnfield, has served as executive director of the Massachusetts Council of Community Hospitals.

Former state Rep. Steven M. Walsh has been named president and CEO of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (MHA).

He was selected by the MHA's Board of Trustees following a six-month search led by Witt/Kieffer, a national executive search firm.

As a Lynn representative for 11 years until 2014, Walsh was chairman of House Committee on Health Care Financing, where he championed a health care cost containment measure.

Walsh did not return a call seeking comment.

The Lynn native is a graduate of Wesleyan University, the New England School of Law, and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He serves on the boards of Boston Health Care for the Homeless, LynnArts, St. Jean’s Credit Union, and the Agganis Foundation.

Founded in 1936, the MHA's mission is to advance the health of individuals and communities by serving as voice for the Bay State's hospitals, health-care systems and other care providers.