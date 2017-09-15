Malden welcomes Muslim festival Sunday

MALDEN — More than 2,500 participants flocked to the city last year for the New England Muslim Festival. On Sunday, organizers expect to exceed that number.

Scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Health Alliance lot at 195 Canal St., the event counts the city, the Islamic Council of New England and Cambridge Health Alliance as partners.

Event organizer Malika MacDonald, who works with the Islamic Circle of North America USA, said Malden is welcoming Sunday’s event with open arms.

“The festival is an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate our differences in a relaxed setting,” MacDonald said. “In these times of widespread misunderstanding about American Muslims, it’s more important than ever that we show our neighbors who we truly are.”

The festival features food, music and entertainment related to the Islamic faith and those who want to learn about and celebrate Islam are encouraged to attend.

“It gives people an opportunity to experience the arts and culture of the Muslim world dispelling many of the stereotypes associated with Muslims,” MacDonald said.

Entertainers scheduled for the festival include Deen Squad, consisting of two musicians from Canada dedicated to combining “the raw essence of the urban hip-hop genre with core tenets of spirituality and values in the effort to rouse appreciation of the contemporary Muslim identity in today’s youth.”

A troupe will perform Bhangra dance and music, associated with northwestern India and northeastern Pakistan, and the Turkish Musical Orchestra will also perform.

The free event will also include a Kid’s Zone with rides and activities, an informational booth with a “Try on Hijab” table, and a professional henna artist as well as an international bazaar with food stalls.

According to the Islamic Council, the greater Boston area has one of the strongest Muslim populations in New England with more than 50,000 residents. The Boston area has many mosques as well as schools and community groups. There are nearly 50 mosques in the greater Boston area alone.