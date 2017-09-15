High School Sports Schedule

SATURDAY
Boys Soccer
BC High at Mald. Cath. (1)
Cath. Mem. at St. John’s (10)
Field Hockey
Peabody at Lynnfield (10)
Monomoy at Fenwick (1)
Football
Mystic Valley at Tech (7)
- Quincy at Saugus (1)
Triton at Swampscott (noon)
Girls Soccer
Ham-Wenham at Beverly (1:30)
MONDAY
Boys Soccer
Arl. Cath. at St. Mary’s (6)
Fenwick at Spellman (3:30)
Ham-Wen at Lynnfield (3:45)
Pioneer Charter at Saugus (4)
Cross Country
Triton at Lynnfield (3:30)
Field Hockey
Everett at Saugus (4)
Fenwick at Man-Essex (6:30)
Gloucester at Danvers (7)
Malden at Beverly (4)
Revere at Peabody (5:30)
Swampscott at Marblehead (4)
Girls Soccer
Chelsea at Tech (7:30)
Classical at Revere (4)
Lynnfield at Ham-Wen (3:45)
Spellman at Fenwick (3:30)
St. Mary’s at Arl. Cath. (3:30)
Golf
Classical at Eerett (4)
Lowell Cath. at St. Mary’s (3)
Malden at Winthrop (4)
Revere at English (4)
Salem at Saugus (4)
Swampscot at Medford (3:45)
Wakefield at Fenwick (3)
Volleyball
Spellman at Fenwick (5:30)
Lynnfield at Triton (5:30)
Somerville at Marblehead (4:30)
Watertown at Mystic Valley (5:30)
Williams at St. Mary’s (5)