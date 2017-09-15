728x90
Sports

High School Sports Schedule

By | September 15, 2017

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

BC High at Mald. Cath. (1)

Cath. Mem. at St. John’s (10)

Field Hockey

Peabody at Lynnfield (10)

Monomoy at Fenwick (1)

Football

Mystic Valley at Tech (7)

  1. Quincy at Saugus (1)

Triton at Swampscott (noon)

Girls Soccer

Ham-Wenham at Beverly (1:30)

MONDAY

Boys Soccer

Arl. Cath. at St. Mary’s (6)

Fenwick at Spellman (3:30)

Ham-Wen at Lynnfield (3:45)

Pioneer Charter at Saugus (4)

Cross Country

Triton at Lynnfield (3:30)

Field Hockey

Everett at Saugus (4)

Fenwick at Man-Essex (6:30)

Gloucester at Danvers (7)

Malden at Beverly (4)

Revere at Peabody (5:30)

Swampscott at Marblehead (4)

Girls Soccer

Chelsea at Tech (7:30)

Classical at Revere (4)

Lynnfield at Ham-Wen (3:45)

Spellman at Fenwick (3:30)

St. Mary’s at Arl. Cath. (3:30)

Golf

Classical at Eerett (4)

Lowell Cath. at St. Mary’s (3)

Malden at Winthrop (4)

Revere at English (4)

Salem at Saugus (4)

Swampscot at Medford (3:45)

Wakefield at Fenwick (3)

Volleyball

Spellman at Fenwick (5:30)

Lynnfield at Triton (5:30)

Somerville at Marblehead (4:30)

Watertown at Mystic Valley (5:30)

Williams at St. Mary’s (5)

