School Roundup: Rams earn first win

The Lynn Classical volleyball team earned its first win of the season on Thursday night, topping Saugus, 3-0, with set scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-6.

Classical had a big day on the back line, led by Jenna Tobin with 13 service points, including nine aces. Emily Silva had 10 service points with seven aces, while Pamela Diaz had nine service points with six aces.

Classical (1-3) will take on Somerville tonight at home.

North Reading 3, Peabody 2

After capturing the first set on Thursday, the Tanners dropped three of the next four to fall to 2-2 on the young season. Serena Laro led the way with 11 kills and five blocks, while Ann Manning contributed seven kills. Rachel Coleman had 22 assists and Tatiana Correia played a great defensive game.

Peabody will take on Saugus at home this afternoon.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Marblehead 22, Peabody 36

The Magicians took five of the top seven spots in the race to earn their third win of the season on Thursday. Alix Livermore finished in second place with a time of 19:03, while Kristy Twaalfhoven finished in third place with a time of 19:21. Caroline Johnson placed fourth (19:43), Lily Gillis finished sixth (20:17) and Olivia Cleary finished in seventh place (20:22).

Marblehead (3-0) will run against Beverly on Tuesday

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Revere 23, Classical 36

Classical’s Junior Mejia placed first overall with a time of 19:04. Kevin Durant finished second overall for the Rams with a time of 19:22. Max Gonzalez finished 10th overall with a time of 22:20. The Rams drop to 1-1 with the loss and will look to bounce back next Wednesday at Malden.

“I’m proud that our two captains finished first and second,” Classical coach Kevin Fidrych said. “We have a group of sophomores that are running well and continuing to improve this season. I’m hoping that continues.”

Peabody 20, Marblehead 37

The top finishers in the loss for the Magicians were Oliver Glass in third place (15:34), Ethan Snook in sixth place (16:03) and Harry DiBartolo in seventh place (16:11).

Marblehead (2-1) will take on Beverly on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Chelsea 4, Lynn Tech 1

Omer Alexis scored the lone goal of the afternoon for Tech in the final five minutes of the game to avoid the shutout. Tech coach Jeremy McKeen credited Yese Itungano for playing well at the midfielder position. Tech drops to 2-2 on the season and plays three games next week starting with a matchup against Northeast.

FIELD HOCKEY

Swampscott 3, Peabody 0

Sydney Cresta scored two goals for the Big Blue in the win on Thursday, while Maddie O’Brien added one goal. Goalkeeper Jillian Flanders had two saves in the shutout win.

Swampscott (3-0) will have the weekend off before facing Marblehead on the road Monday.

Marblehead 1, Saugus 0

Lizzie Potvin scored the lone goal for the Magicians, while goalkeeper Isabel Levin recorded five saves for the shutout victory.

Marblehead will take the weekend off before going up against Swampscott on Monday.

GOLF

Lynn Classical 49, Malden 23

Classical got solid performances from Sean Devin (5-4), Kyle McCarthy (6-3) and Daniel Finnegan (5 1/2-3 1/2) in the win.

The Rams (3-1) will travel to Olde Salem Greens for a match against Salem this afternoon.

Salem 55, Winthrop 17

The Witches dominated their match on Thursday afternoon, led by Nick Angeramo, who won his match 7 1/2-1 1/2. Other winners for Salem were Tom Harrington (6 1/2-2 1/2), Ethan Doyle (5 1/2-3 1/2), Ryan Farley (8-1), Troy Ziffer (6-3), Tim Farley (7 1/2-1 1/2), Clayton Duffin (7 1/2-1 1/2) and Tim Desmond (6 1/2-2 1/2).

Salem will host Lynn Classical this afternoon.