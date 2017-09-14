Revere prepares for a high-tech future at Necco

The zoning change was adopted by the City Council this week.

Revere gave the green light to turn the Necco candy property into a hub for advanced manufacturing, robotics, and life sciences.

Necco, the 170-year-old company, is best known for its Necco Wafers, Clark and Sky bars, Mary Janes, Squirrel Nut Zippers and Valentine Sweethearts.

"This is exciting news for Revere's 21st century economy," said Mayor Brian Arrigo in a statement. "We look forward to this site becoming a jobs hub for Revere."

Earlier this year, Framingham-based Atlantic Management Corp. and VMD Cos. of North Andover purchased Necco and its 55-acre headquarters on American Legion Highway for $54.5 million.

Atlantic has said it plans to find tenants that reflect the new economy.

Necco continues to operate on-site, but its lease on the 830,000-square-foot space expires next summer.

It's unclear what will happen to Necco.

CEO Michael McGee did not return a call for comment.

Mayor Brian Arrigo said while his and Atlantic's vision for the property includes robotics, biotech and laboratory space, there's enough room to continue making sweets.