POLICE LOG: 9-15-17

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Ronald Cameron, of 93 Marianna St., was arrested on a warrant charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 at 9:56 a.m. Thursday.

Wellington Pena, of 73 Grant St., was arrested on a warrant charge of parole/probation violation at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Lorenzo Rivera, 27, of 14 Bowdoin Ave., Dorchester, was arrested and charged with nighttime breaking and entering for a felony, animal cruelty, failure to appear upon recognizance and on warrant charges of large capacity weapon/feeding firearm, possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card, carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of ammo without a firearm identification card at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Jose Rodriguez, 20, of 2 Kingsley Terrace, was arrested and charged with destruction of property at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday at 32 Merrill Ave.; at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant and Tremont streets; at 12:54 a.m. Thursday at Broad and Market streets.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty and Stewart streets; at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at 159 Chestnut St.; at 7:22 a.m. Thursday at Hollingsworth and Rockaway streets; at 8:08 a.m. Thursday at 732 Lynnfield St.; at 10:08 a.m. Thursday at 60 Boston St.; at 10:14 a.m. Thursday at 143 Lynnfield St.; at 10:28 a.m. Thursday at St. Vincent De Paul at 11 Market Square.

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday on Chatham Street; at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday at Domino’s Pizza at 707 Western Ave.; at 8:57 a.m. Thursday at Essex Street and Rogers Avenue.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday on Goodridge Street; at 12:17 a.m. Thursday on Union Street.

A report of an assault at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday on Union Street.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday at 11 Strathmore Lane; at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday at 21 Portland St.; at 12:52 a.m. Thursday at 200 Lewis St.; at 6:49 a.m. Thursday at 62 Fayette St.; at 7:14 a.m. Thursday at 65 Timson St.; at 7:31 a.m. Thursday at 33 Breed St.; at 12:36 p.m. Thursday at 280 Union St.

A report of a breaking and entering at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday at 67 Franklin St.; at 10:04 a.m. Thursday at 16 Newhall St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday at 21 Lewis St.; at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday at 285 Lynn Shore Drive; at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at 16 City Hall Square; at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at 31 Broad St.; at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday at 31 Broad St.; at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday at 10 Farrar St.; at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday at 90 Park St.; at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday at 41 Light St.; at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday on Lynn Shore Drive; at 4:33 a.m. Thursday at 41 Light St.; at 8:12 a.m. Thursday at Essex Place and Essex Street; at 8:39 a.m. Thursday at Edison Hotel at 85 Exchange St.

Overdose

A report of an overdose at 11:05 a.m. Thursday on Broad Street; at 11:04 a.m. Thursday on Broad Street.

Theft

A report of motor vehicle theft at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday at 461 Broad St.; at 11:42 a.m. Thursday at 28 Clovelly St.

A report of a larceny at 9:13 a.m. Thursday at 15 Alley St.

Vandalism

A report of motor vehicle vandalism at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday at Ocean Street and Ocean Terrace; at 10:38 a.m. Thursday at 106 Marianna St.; at 12:13 p.m. Thursday at 50 Light St.

MARBLEHEAD

Arrest

Ramona I. Monaco, 48, of 124 Lynnfield St., Lynn, was arrested on a warrant at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday at Rockaway and Atlantic avenues.

Complaints

A caller reported someone had been “revving their lawn mower” for the last 20 minutes at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday.

PEABODY

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday at Bunghole Liquors at 79 Lowell St.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 6 Pleasant St.; at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday at Symphony Park on Symphony Road. A caller reported a youth was using profanity; at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday; at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at 3 Forbes Way; at 2:38 a.m. Thursday at Tannery Gardens at 111 Foster St.; at 2:53 a.m. Thursday at 111 Foster St.

A report of gunshots at 7:34 a.m. Thursday at 43 Lake St. and 97 Winona St. A caller reported he heard gunshots. Police checked the area and reported the call was unfounded.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:24 a.m. Thursday at 81 Endicott St.

REVERE

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run accident at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday on Crescent Avenue; at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday at Revere Housing Authority on Harris Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday at Stop & Shop on Squire Road; at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday at Baptista Insurance on Squire Road; at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday on Hichborn Street; at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday at Revere Police Station on Revere Beach Parkway; at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway; at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain and Washington avenues.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday on Revere Beach Parkway; at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday on American Legion Highway.

Complaints

A report of a disturbance at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday on Bennington Street; at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Carmen Lane; at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday at Caruso Northgate Apartments on Lantern Road; at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday on Beach Street.

Theft

A report of a larceny/forgery/fraud at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday on Beach Street; at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Street.

A report of a robbery at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at TD Bank on Broadway.

A report of bicycle theft at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday on Campbell Avenue.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Beach Street.

SAUGUS

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday at Home Depot at 564 Broadway.

SWAMPSCOTT

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday at Ellis and Paradise roads; at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday at Elmwood and Paradise roads.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday at 26 Bay View Ave.; at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday at 1 Humphrey St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with personal injury at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday at Essex Street and Mall Access Road.

Breaking and Entering

A report of a motor vehicle breaking and entering at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday at 36 Curry Circle.