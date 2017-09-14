Plenty of marquee match-ups slated for Week 2

Five of Lynn’s teams won their openers last week, and four of them did so at Manning Bowl, with only one — Tech — taking to the road.

This week, it’s almost the reverse. Only Tech and KIPP Academy, which fell Thursday night to Minuteman, 20-14, are at home. The Tigers will play Saturday (7) against Mystic Valley.

Meanwhile, Classical is on the road Friday against Malden, English is at Somerville and St. Mary’s travels to Framingham against Marian/Keefe.

Classical at Malden

At MacDonald Stadium, the Rams couldn’t have given coach Brian Vaughan a better debut, defeating Medford, 39-0, Friday night. Junior quarterback Keith Ridley, one of The Agganis Foundation/Item Players of the Week, was 14-of-22 passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns and one rushing touchdown for the Rams.

Meanwhile, the Golden Tornadoes were on the wrong end of a 41-16 loss to Melrose. Eddie Bazile threw for one touchdown and ran for another for Malden.

English at Somerville

At Dilboy Field (7), the Bulldogs got a very rewarding win over Beverly last Saturday, 26-20. They had to hang on in the end, but they made big plays down the stretch to preserve the win.

Co-Player of the Week Matt Severance threw for one touchdown and ran for two.

Somerville is also coming off a 24-7 win over Peabody. Sophomore Fred Castin carried 18 times for 56 yards and a touchdown. Senior Emerson Klemz kicked three field goals and a PAT.

St. Mary’s at Marian/Keefe

At Bowdich Field in Framingham, the Spartans look to make it a 2-0 start tonight against the Mustangs, 20-0 winners last Saturday over Tri-County.

Last Friday, St. Mary’s handled Saugus easily, 54-21. Senior quarterback Calvin Johnson threw for two touchdowns, returned an interception for a score, and added a long touchdown run.

Revere at Marblehead

At Piper Field (7), the Magicians look to raise their record to 2-0 tonight while the Patriots will try to jump into the win column.

Last week, Marblehead had a tough time shaking a pesky Triton team, winning 16-9. Revere, on the other hand, fell at home to Gloucester, 29-8.

Triton was leading by a baseball-esque score of 9-8 before Magicians quarterback Dan Doherty hooked up with Derek Marino for a 27-yard scoring pass, with Derek Testa adding the 2-point conversion.

Revere scored its only touchdown with 44 seconds left in its game against Gloucester.

Danvers at Peabody

At Coley Lee Field (7), the Tanners could use a win after being stunned last Friday by Somerville (24-7) while the Falcons look to go 2-0 after having defeated Winthrop last week (31-0).

The lone bright spot for Peabody was Eric DeMayo, who capped off a drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to jump to a 7-0 lead early in the game.

After that, it was all Highlanders, with Somerville’s Castin carrying the load.

The Falcons gave new coach Ryan Nolan his first victory, as Colby Holland logged two touchdowns for Danvers.

Wayland at Lynnfield

At Lynnfield Stadium (7), the Pioneers had some question marks coming into the season, but for one night anyway, they had the right answers, defeating Newburyport 32-0. Quarterback Matt Mortellite threw touchdown passes, and Anthony and Tyler Murphy ran for three scores between them.

Wayland took a lead into the fourth quarter last week, but Hopkinton scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to come from behind for an 18-14 win. Mason Boliver’s 33-yard run was a highlight for Wayland.

Dedham at Fenwick

At Donaldson Field in Peabody (7), perhaps a little home cooking will do the trick for the Crusaders, who lost at Hamilton-Wenham last Saturday, 21-0.

Coach Dave Woods hopes quarterback Corey Bright will be further along. Bright tried to play last week against the Generals, but had to leave — still feeling the effects of a head injury he suffered during camp.

The Marauders opened their season last week with a 34-14 loss to Medfield.

Malden Catholic at Masconomet

At Masconomet (7), both teams suffered losses last week, the Lancers falling to Tewksbury, 21-18 while the Chieftains had a tough Friday night against Melrose, losing 31-6.

Jay Theriault’s 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was Masconomet’s only highlight.

St. John’s at Central Catholic

At Lawrence Stadium (7), the Prep had a successful opener against Haverhill (27-0) while the Raiders had their way with Dartmouth (41-7).

The Prep and the Raiders have been non-league rivals dating back more than 50 years, both in football and basketball.

Prep quarterback Mike Yarin threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in the Eagles’ win.

Winthrop at Medford

At Hormel Stadium (7), if nothing else, someone’s scoring logjam will have to be broken for one of these teams to win. Both were shut out last week, Medford 39-0 at the hands of Classical and Winthrop 31-0 by Danvers.

Essex Tech at Salem

At Bertram Field, the Witches hope to raise their record to 2-0 as Essex Tech comes to town. Last week, Salem defeated Austin Prep, 27-14 while Tech was blanked by Ipswich, 14-0.

Aneudy Espinal and Vincent Gaskins ran for two touchdowns each for the Witches.

Beverly at Gloucester

At Newell Stadium (7), the Panthers will have to move beyond their stunning 26-20 loss to English last week while the Fishermen hope to raise their record to 2-0.

SATURDAY

Mystic Valley at Tech

At Manning Field (7), the “G” whizes — running backs Steffan Gravely and Keoni Gaskin — showed they’re reading to be a terrific tandem this year for the Tigers.

Gravely and Gaskin were responsible for all five Tech touchdowns in last Friday’s 34-0 win over Chelsea, with Gravely rushing for three and Gaskin for two.

In addition, Gravely rushed for 107 yards while Gaskin chipped in with 77.

A rivalry has developed between the Tigers and the Eagles of Mystic Valley, located in Malden, over the past three years. However, the Eagles lost last week to Nashoba Valley in a slugfest, 52-38.

Triton at Swampscott

At Blocksidge Field (noon), the Big Blue finally get the chance to perform on the field made famous by its past football teams. Swampscott had a promising debut, beating Greater Lawrence, 44-0, in North Andover Saturday.

Quarterback Colin Frary was a one-man wrecking crew for the Blue, throwing for five touchdown passes to four different receivers (Lucas Cote caught two).

Triton fell to Marblehead last Friday night, 16-9. The Vikings led the Magicians 9-8 in the fourth quarter, thanks to a field goal by Joel DelMonico and a touchdown run by Tommy Lapham.

North Quincy at Saugus

At Stackpole Field (1), Saugus ran into a buzz saw last Friday night when it faced St. Mary’s and lost, 54-21.

The Spartans led, 32-0, before the Sachems could get on the scoreboard (on an 11-yard run by James Moise). Christian Correia caught a 4-yard pass from Michael Mabee for the second Saugus score; and Marvins Jean’s 15-yard rush closed out the scoring.

North Quincy lost its opener last week, 24-19, to Silver Lake.