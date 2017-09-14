A DEADLY DOZEN: Fatal stabbing is Lynn’s latest homicide

Essex District Attorney's office confirmed the overnight homicide

A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death on Union Street at 12:15 a.m. Thursday. The Essex District Attorney’s office confirmed the man’s death.

Police Lt. James Shorten said the man was found outside a Union Street building near Green Street with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported by emergency medical personnel to Salem Hospital. No arrests have been made and police could not initially confirm the man’s residence or details of the stabbing.

The fatal stabbing marks the 12th murder in Lynn this year. There were four homicides in all of last year.

The killing is the 24th of the year in Essex County, which is seven more than last year’s total with more than three months remaining in 2017.