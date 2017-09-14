Not rain drops, but tears of joy at ceremony for Susan Taraskiewicz in Saugus

SAUGUS — As several dozen family and friends gathered at World Series Park Thursday to pay tribute to Susan Taraskiewicz, a light drizzle fell on the field. Soon after a rainbow appeared in the sky.

“These are not rain drops. These are tears of joy from above,” State Representative Donald Wong said while speaking to the crowd and describing how happy Susan would be to see them all here.

The vigil, “Remembering Su,” marked 25 years to the day since Taraskiewicz was found murdered in a homicide case that is still under investigation.

“I survived these years through hope, faith, and the support of many of you here today,” Susan’s mother Marlene said to the crowd.

One source of strength and love was Marlene’s daughter and Susan’s sister Debbie Alimonti, who also spoke at the event.

“My strength, though tested, has been helped by moments and support like this,” Alimonti said.

Alimonti, along with other speakers such as Candy Connelly, representing Susan’s graduating class, and Benae Bertocchi, Susan’s cousin, shared stories and memories from Susan’s life, including her love of roller skating, love for Snoopy, and her smile and laugh, which were described as beautiful and contagious.

“The joy she left in our hearts can never be taken away,” Connelly said.

“Susan had the best laugh,” Bertocchi said while talking about how whenever Susan laughed she couldn’t help but join in as well.

As the speakers finished, Alimonti and other family members started handing out the white balloons which decorated the baseball field. Soon after guests gathered around the pitcher’s mound and released the balloons all at once as a tribute.

“As much as this was an event to remember Susan and keep her case alive, it was also a way for us to say thank you to all these people,” Alimonti said. “The support we have received since Day 1 is incredible.”

Marlene closed the event by thanking several people, including the police and investigators who still work her daughter’s case and her family and friends who have given her support and love throughout the years.

“If we keep praying and hoping, I know we will get justice for Su,” she said.