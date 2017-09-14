KIPP’s late rally falls just short in CAC debut

LYNN — A week ago, the KIPP football team celebrated the program’s first ever win with a 28-0 victory over Atlantis Charter at Manning Field. Thursday night’s game between the Panthers and Commonwealth Athletic Conference opponent Minuteman was a bigger challenge for KIPP, and a different result.

The Panthers (1-1) fell to the Mustangs, 20-14, in their conference debut at Manning Field in a rainy game that saw a 30-minute delay in the second quarter. But that doesn’t tell the whole story of the game.

KIPP fell behind, 20-0, but rallied for 14 points in the fourth quarter, giving coach Jim Rabbitt and the Panthers something to hang their hats on.

“We could’ve easily given up and packed it in,” Rabbitt said. “A couple calls didn’t go our way. At the end of the game, we came all the way back. We were within a score of the game.”

The Mustangs took an early 8-0 lead after scoring on the opening drive of the game. Minuteman ate nine minutes off the clock on the opening drive that was good for 80 yards.

Minuteman added another touchdown to bump its lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter. The Mustangs threatened for more but KIPP’s Aris Luna intercepted a pass at his own 14-yard line to end the half at 14-0.

The interception allowed the Panthers to stay within striking distance.

“At halftime we looked at the scoreboard and we were getting the ball back,” Rabbitt said. “(Quarterback) Kymani (Morrison) was pretty much out of the game, with an ankle injury. We turned to a freshman quarterback (Malik Purter) and he was up against it. It wasn’t an ideal situation for a freshman to come into but he hung tough.”

KIPP’s Mike Brice recovered a fumble at his own 15-yard line halfway through the third quarter, but the Panthers failed to capitalize on the Minuteman error. Two plays later, a Morrison pass was intercepted and returned 15 yards for a Mustangs touchdown. That put the Panthers in a 20-0 hole.

“I can’t wait to watch the film and talk to the guys about that,” Rabbitt said of his team’s costly turnovers. “We limit those turnovers and we win this game going away, and our guys know that.”

Andrew Puati returned an interception for a touchdown, and a KIPP safety, after a blocked punt, slimmed the deficit to 20-8 in the fourth quarter. Purter then found a wide open Dominic Jette for a touchdown pass to make it a one-possession game at 20-14.

The Panthers had one final chance to tie the game in the final two minutes of play but KIPP’s drive stalled as Minuteman’s defense stepped up to hold on for the win.

“We made some adjustments defensively (in the fourth quarter),” Rabbitt said. “Minuteman came out in an offense that we hadn’t prepared for. We fixed that right away. We were a little limited with Kymani down but our guys handled it well. We were just one play away.”

KIPP now turns its focus to next Thursday’s game at Manning Field against Greater Lowell Tech, another CAC opponent for the Panthers.

“That’s another good opponent,” Rabbitt said. “They’re a big, strong, tough tech school team. We have to be ready for them and we have one week to prepare.”