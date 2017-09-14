728x90
Sports

High School Sports Schedule

By | September 14, 2017

FRIDAY

Boys Soccer

Beverly at Medford (4)

Danvers at Marblehead (3:30)

Everett at English (5:30)

Fenwick at Georgetown (7)

Gloucester at Malden (4)

Pope John at Saugus (4)

Revere at Peabody (4)

Somerville at Swampscott (4)

St. Joseph’s at St. Mary’s (3:45)

Winthrop at Salem (4)

Cross Country

Malden at English (4)

Football

Beverly at Gloucester (7)

Classical at Malden (7)

Danvers at Peabody (7)

Dedham at Fenwick (7)

English at Somerville (7)

Essex Tech at Salem (7)

Malden Cath. at Masconomet (7)

Revere at Marblehead (7)

St. John’s at Cent. Cath. (7)

St. Mary’s at Marian/Keefe (7)

Winthrop at Medford (7)

Girls Soccer

English at Classical (7:30)

Everett at Winthrop (4)

Fenwick at Essex Tech (7)

Peabody at Swampscott (4)

Salem at Gloucester (40

Saugus at Revere (4)

St. Mary’s at Latin Academy (4)

Volleyball

Danvers at English (5)

Medford at Beverly (5:30)

Salem at Revere (5:15)

Saugus at Peabody (5:30)

Somerville at Classical (5:15)

Swampscott at Everett (5:15)

Winthrop at Malden (5:30)

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

BC High at Mald. Cath. (1)

Cath. Mem. at St. John’s (10)

Field Hockey

Peabody at Lynnfield (10)

Monomoy at Fenwick (1)

Football

Mystic Valley at Tech (7)

Quincy at Saugus (1)

Triton at Swampscott (noon)

Girls Soccer

Ham-Wenham at Beverly (1:30)

 

