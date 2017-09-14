News,

Construction workers recognized for efforts on Gateway Residences

September 14, 2017
LYNN — Windows are in and the siding is next to complete on construction of the $31 million Gateway Residences on Washington.

On Thursday, the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust, Hub Holdings LLC of Boston and Neighborhood Development Associates of Lynn honored the union construction workers with a celebratory lunch.

State Sen. Thomas M. McGee (D-Mass.) said he was happy to be at the lunch to recognize the workers who made the project possible.

“This project exemplifies that public-private partnerships can be catalysts for revitalization and improving quality of life in the district,” he said.

When completed next spring, the 71-unit mixed-income housing complex will feature a five-story, wood-frame building with 18 one-bedroom units, 46 two-bedrooms and seven three-bedrooms. Eight units will be market-rate. The project also will contain a common room, fitness center, laundry rooms and other common tenant spaces.

“This improvement at 700 Washington will act as a catalyst for additional re-development between the North Shore Community College and the commercial life of downtown,” said Thomas Bauer, managing principal of Hub Holdings. “Gateway North residents will have a walkable community featuring transportation access, education, recreation, and commerce.”

Located across from North Shore Community College, the project was awarded funding through a competitive state process to make the project possible.

