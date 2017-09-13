GLSS sponsoring Sept. 28 wellness festival

LYNN — Wellness Pathways at Greater Lynn Senior Services (GLSS) is hosting The Dimensions of Wellness Festival at the Lynn Museum on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the festival is being held in partnership with Lynn Museum/Lynn Arts and the Downtown Lynn Cultural District.

In addition to providing information about community resources, the Wellness Festival will offer food and refreshments; raffles, including a wellness basket valued at $250 and one-year membership to Planet Fitness; and a number of activities, such as Zumba, chair massage, yoga, financial planning, balance exercises, cognitive games, and much more.

Greater Lynn Senior Services is the nonprofit Aging Services Access Point and Area Agency on Aging serving people age 60 and older and adults living with disabilities in Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Saugus, and Swampscott, with a focus on creating move livable communities for all.

“We see this as a great opportunity for GLSS and its community partners to affirm our collective commitment to building a culture of wellness in area communities,” said Muriel Clement, Wellness Pathways program manager. “Wellness Pathways is committed to helping individuals become engaged, educated, and empowered to achieve total health.”

The festival is being organized around the dimensions of wellness, which include emotional, financial, intellectual, vocational, social, physical, environmental, and spiritual health and well-being.

Numerous community sponsors are supporting the festival.

Event gold-level sponsors include Community Credit Union and Element Care. Silver-level sponsors include Foresters Financial, Natale Company & Safety Care, Salem Five, Silsbee Tower Apartments/The Simon Companies, and Solimine Funeral Homes.

Bronze-level sponsors include Columbia Insurance Agency, Commonwealth Care Alliance, Osborne Medical Supply, and Rehab 365.

“The list of sponsors and exhibitors is growing and changing on a daily basis,” Clement said.

In addition to sponsorships, other opportunities are available to support the Wellness Festival, including advertising in the event program or through in-kind or financial donations.

Sponsorship information is available at www.glss.net or by contacting Kelsey Magnuson at [email protected] or calling 781-586-8530. GLSS is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax deductible.

GLSS has offered evidence-based, healthy living workshops for more than 10 years to adults of all ages in Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Saugus, and Swampscott, in partnership with a number of community organizations.

Wellness Pathways programs are provided at no cost and help people who are living with chronic conditions and older adults at risk of falls.

“By joining us as a sponsor, you can help ensure the vitality of this important programming moving forward,” Clement said.