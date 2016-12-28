Watch out for winter weather

December 28, 2016

Rain and possible snow is expected to impact the area on Thursday, developing in the afternoon and intensifying during the evening into Friday morning.

Check your community websites for possible parking bans.

In Lynn, blue snow emergency lights will flash during declared snow emergency events at the following locations: O’Callaghan Way at Walnut Street, Western Avenue at Federal Street, Eastern Avenue at Essex Street, Essex Street at Joyce Street, Broad Street at Union Street, Western Avenue at Waitt Road, and Wyoma Square.

In Swampscott, Gino Cresta, department of public works director, said all of the trucks are fueled up and the plow blades are being put on.

“We’re preparing for snow and praying for rain,” he said.