Young Sachems team rolls past Northeast

April 13, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY KATIE MORRISON

Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Wood has been dominant on the mound for the Sachems this season.

By KATIE MORRISON

SAUGUS — After losing eight seniors from last year’s roster, which made the state tournament for the first time in five years, the Saugus softball team came into the 2017 season with a lot of question marks.

And while there are still kinks to iron out, the Sachems have proved through the first three games of the season that they plan to be right back in the mix again this season.

Saugus rolled to a 9-1 win over Northeast Metro Tech on Thursday afternoon at Saugus High, improving to 2-1 on the season. The other win was a lopsided victory over Northeastern Conference newcomer Everett, and the only loss came on Wednesday against a strong Marblehead team, 3-1.

“If you had told me before the season that after the first week, we’d be 2-1, I’d be ecstatic,” Saugus coach Steve Almquist said. “We have a young team, today we started seven freshmen and sophomores. We have 12 kids on the roster, and everyone’s contributing. It’s a good group, they have good chemistry.”

The Sachems are very much on the young side and while that can often be a detriment, so far the underclassmen have been stepping up in a big way for Saugus. Thursday’s game was no different.

Freshman centerfielder Taylor Bogdanski got the Sachems on the board early, launching a two-run home run over the Northeast centerfielder’s head, bringing in Brittney Sudanowicz, who walked to start the home half of the first.

“We jumped on them right away,” said Almquist. “I’m so happy for (Taylor). It was her first varsity home run.”

A hit batter and a single from Kaitlyn Wood kept the rally going with one out, but the Sachems couldn’t push any more across in the inning.

A big fourth inning broke the game wide open. After Northeast got on the board with a run in the top of the inning, the Sachems scored six time to take an 8-1 lead.

Alex Almquist got the rally started with a single. Sadie DiCenso followed with a little blooper behind third, and DJ Monaco walked to load the bases. Hallie Kahn drove in a run on a groundout to short, and walks to Sudanowicz and Bogdanski resulted in another run. Emma Howard singled to center to make it 5-1, and RBIs from Caity Sheehan, Alex Almquist and DiCenso gave Saugus an 8-1 lead.

“Last game, we got runners on, but couldn’t get the timely hit,” Steve Almquist said. “Northeast today made it difficult for us, they played great defense, but we really needed one of those innings.”

Saugus added to its lead in the fifth as a couple of infield singles put runners on for Sheehan, who singled home Howard.

While the offense has looked solid for Saugus, the bigger story has been the pitching. After graduating Northeastern Conference All-Star Brooke Westmoreland and secondary pitcher Shannon Gayron after last season, the Sachems were in desperate need of pitching. Wood has stepped up in a big way.

A freshman, Wood tossed a complete game Thursday, striking out seven. Her only blemish was in the fourth, when an error and a triple led to an unearned run.

Wood has pitched 21 innings for Saugus this season, and has yet to allow an earned run. In Wednesday’s game against Marblehead, all three of the runs scored by the Magicians came as results of Saugus errors.

“I can’t ask for anything more from that kid,” Steve Almquist said of Wood. “It was great to get her some run support today. She’s stepped up.”

The Sachems will face a handful of tough NEC tests next week, taking on Beverly, Revere and Peabody.